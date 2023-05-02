A Look Inside SLED’S New Forensic Lab

Members of the media recently had the opportunity to take a peek inside the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division’s (SLED) new $62,8 million forensic services laboratory. This facility is the new home of multiple expert witnesses who were thrust into the national spotlight during convicted killer Alex Murdaugh‘s double homicide trial earlier this year – as well as roughly 140 other forensic staff (with room for more).
Located on a 6.55-acre site just north of Columbia, S.C., construction on the 117,672-square foot facility began in March of 2020 and concluded in April of last year.
After remarks and a ribbon cutting by SLED and legislative brass, media and visiting dignitaries were given a tour of the new facility – during which we got to see some of the agency’s forensic experts at work.
Take a look …
SLED personnel repeatedly emphasized throughout the tour how much they appreciated the new facility’s separation of lab and office space – as well as the creation of a new separate dining space. Gone are they days when lab techs worked in humid, dank, loud spaces – where meals and desk work often happened within feet of samples being processed.
The new facility allows for current employees to work more efficiently and comfortably – and has room for the agency to add new personnel in the future. Agency leaders expressed optimism this would allow SLED to attract and retain the talent needed to continue to solving and prosecuting crime throughout the Palmetto State.
Given that violent crime is on the rise in the Palmetto State, it’s good to know SLED is equipped with the technology and resources it needs to do its job.
(Via: Coleman Rojhan)
Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Dylan primarily covers education when he isn’t producing video content. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.
