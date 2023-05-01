South Carolina Politicos Mourn Death Of Greg Foster

Top aide to Palmetto State’s former speaker of the House passes away …

The South Carolina political community was shocked to learn of the death of political consultant Greg Foster over the weekend.

Foster is reported to have died in his Columbia, S.C. home just days shy of his fortieth birthday.

Information regarding the exact time and manner of his passing has been hard to come by. This news outlet is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his death in the hopes of determining what transpired.

Foster made a name for himself in Palmetto politics as the brash - but remarkably effective - lead strategist to former S.C. House speaker Bobby Harrell, one of the most powerful politicians in South Carolina over the past quarter century. In addition to running Harrell's communications operations, he was integrally involved in shaping the legislative agenda for the speaker's office.

Foster worked for Harrell for a decade - from 2005 to 2015.

Greg Foster (Facebook)

A graduate of the University of South Carolina and member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity, Foster began his career working for veteran corporate and political communications strategist Bob McAlister. Following his ten-year tenure with Harrell, he spent several years running his own communications company prior to joining Wesley Donehue at Push Digital beginning in March of 2018.

"Greg was a friend for over twenty years and a leader who helped me grow Push," Donehue told me. "I don't understand this at all. I'm absolutely crushed today."

Foster left Push approximately two years ago on "great terms" with everyone at the company, Donehue said.

Multiple sources who worked closely with Foster told us they had neither seen nor heard from him since he left Push.

"He kinda went underground," one of his former co-workers told us.

"It was like he literally disappeared from the political public affairs world," another source who worked closely with Foster told us.

Foster was reportedly working in the financial sector at the time of his death.

While we continue our investigation into Foster's untimely death, I would encourage everyone reading this to keep his wife, their young son, his parents and his family and friends in their thoughts and prayers.

We will also keep our reader aware in the event there is a way for them to support his family ...

