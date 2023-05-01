Joe Biden's Demise? Nikki Haley Is Just Saying What Everyone Is Thinking ...

Lost in the furor over her ill-conceived attempt to lure woke corporate giant Disney to South Carolina, former Palmetto State governor (and 2024 presidential candidate) Nikki Haley also made a controversial comment about U.S. president Joe Biden - the man she is hoping to campaign against next fall.

According to Haley, Biden is so old he probably isn't going to survive a second term in office - meaning his supporters would, in fact, be casting their ballots for vice president Kamala Harris.

"He announced that he's running again in 2024, and I think that we can all be very clear and say with a matter of fact that if you vote for Joe Biden you really are counting on a President Harris - because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely," Haley said during an interview with Fox News last week.

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley predicts Biden would not make it through a second term:



"If you vote for Joe Biden, you really are counting on a President Harris. Because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely." pic.twitter.com/4rMNo5O6gp — The Recount (@therecount) April 26, 2023

Haley, 51, has taken a lot of criticism for this comment - with the mainstream media cancellation squads assailing her for ageism. Meanwhile, actuarial experts refuted her admittedly impolitic prognostication - claiming Biden was likely to make it to 91.

Readers will recall Haley previously called for politicians over the age of 75 to take a competency test prior to running for president. That idea polled well nationally, although it is unlikely to score points among the aging SCGOP electorate - or among supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump, who turns 77 this spring.

How old is Biden? He turns 81 in November ... but don't ask him for an exact figure.

"With regard to age, I can't even say, I guess, how old I am," he told ABC news correspondent Mary Bruce last week. "I can't even say the number, it doesn't register with me."

While that comment was portrayed by some conservative media outlets as a gaffe, Biden - or whoever was whispering into his earpiece during last week's press conference - had a nimble answer to the larger question of whether his age is a factor in the upcoming election.

"The only thing I can say is that one of the things that people are going to find out, they're going to see a race and they're going to judge whether or not I have it or don't have it," Biden said. "I respect them taking a hard look at it, I'd take a hard look at it as well. I took a hard look at it before I decided to run."

Pres. Biden tells @marykbruce that he may not be the "only one" who could beat former Pres. Trump in potential 2024 matchup, but says, "I know him well and I know the danger he presents to our democracy." https://t.co/z1x0gJ2YB9 pic.twitter.com/eOLxZJSj47 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 26, 2023

Again, though, it gets easier when the answers to the questions are loaded on the screens in front of you ... or being spoken into your earpiece à la the late Jimmy Lee Farnsworth.

Say what you will about Haley (and I've said an inelegant sufficiency about her, 'tis true), but in baselining Biden's age she is just saying what everyone else is thinking. And if they aren't thinking it, they probably should be. Seriously, it isn't just that Biden is old - it's that he's old and feeble. Old and (at times) mentally lost.

In assessing Biden's 2024 bid last week, I was pretty blunt on these points.

"Can he walk? And talk? To say nothing of doing those two things simultaneously?" I wondered, citing recent instances in which walking and talking proved problematic for the Telepromter-in-chief.

That is what this boils down to: Whether Biden is physically and mentally up for the job. And yes, whether he is expected to make it through a second term. Not only does Haley have a right to raise that issue, I would argue she and the other candidates campaigning for Biden's seat have an obligation to do so.

