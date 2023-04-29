Killer On The Run, Alex Murdaugh's Jail Mail, South Carolina Obesity Epidemic - Week In Review 4/29/2023

The manhunt is on for convicted killer and gang leader Jeroid J. Price - who is "in the wind" and "on the run" from law enforcement after the South Carolina supreme court overturned his recent release from prison.

Not surprisingly, the Price story - which this news outlet was first to report on - dominated this edition of the Week In Review.

Price is no escaped convict. Rather, he was freed from the custody of the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC) last month via an illegitimate, illegal and unconstitutional order from retiring S.C. circuit court judge Casey Manning - who as this news outlet has previously reported has a history of aiding and abetting judicial corruption in the Palmetto State.

Manning issued his order at the behest of powerful lawyer-legislator Todd Rutherford - with apparent cooperation from S.C. fifth circuit solicitor Byron Gipson. Price was released despite the fact he was serving a "mandatory minimum" sentence of thirty-five years for murdering University of North Carolina football player Carl Smalls in 2002. Smalls was affiliated with the Crips gang, while Price is a leader of the rival Bloods. In fact, he was described as the "Godfather of the G Shine Bloods" within SCDC.

As astounding as this travesty of justice? The fact two of five South Carolina supreme court justices were ready to go along with it - including chief justice Donald Beatty. That is the real scandal here ... and until Palmetto State lawmakers fix their broken system of backdoor judicial dealmaking, public safety will continue to be compromised.

In addition to supporting our coverage of the Price saga, our inimitable research director Jenn Wood was hard at work this week on the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) front - scoring the latest batch of jailhouse correspondence involving convicted killer Alex Murdaugh. That correspondence was ... a bit clingy. And cringeworthy.

Wood also provided us with details on the latest criminal charges Murdaugh is facing ... part of the ongoing 'Murdaugh Murders' crime and corruption saga.

To finish off this week's episode, we sat down with surgeon Marc Antonetti of the South Carolina Obesity Surgery Center (SCOSC) at Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia, S.C. to talk about the Palmetto State's worsening obesity epidemic. I interviewed Dr. Antonetti earlier this month for a print story on this issue, but wanted to get him on camera to dig deeper into the numbers behind this growing health care crisis. An excerpt from that conversation is included in this week's show - but be sure to look for my full interview with Dr. Antonetti this coming week.

SHOW NOTES

JEROID J. PRICE SCANDAL

CHIEF JUSTICE WARNED CONVICTED KILLER WAS FLIGHT RISK

SUPREME COURT VOIDS ILLEGAL RELEASE OF CONVICTED KILLER

GOVERNOR JUMPS INTO LATEST JUDICIAL SCANDAL

'WE ARE HERE TO PUT A FACE ON INJUSTICE'



MURDAUGHS

ALEX MURDAUGH'S PRISON LOVE LETTERS

LATEST CHARGES SHOW PROSECUTORS NOT SLOWING DOWN

OBESITY

SOUTH CAROLINA CITIES RANK AMONG AMERICA'S FATTEST

