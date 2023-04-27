Alex Murdaugh’s Prison Love Letters: Chapter Two

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh is continuing to receive a steady stream of incoming correspondence from admirers … including professions of love (and obsession) from a few stage five clingers.

“The thought of Alex Murdaugh consumes me day and night,” a woman named Danielle H. wrote to Murdaugh on April 13. “I’m almost tempted to write you something erotic.”

“I went through hell setting this account up,” she added. “I just would like to hear from (you). I think I have become obsessed with you. I don’t care what you’ve done.”

“Just one little hi?” she pleaded.

“Mr. Murdaugh?”

“Can you please respond?”

Yikes …

Danielle H. wasn’t the only one disappointed by Murdaugh’s lack of response to her multiple missives. On April 9, Krysten from Maine wrote Murdaugh for the third time in five days – conveying her frustration that she had not heard back from him.

“Why are you ignoring me?” she asked.

Earlier this month, this news outlet exclusively reported on the first round of correspondence sent to Murdaugh – a.k.a. Inmate No. 00390394 of the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) – since his incarceration on March 3, 2023. Those messages were received by Murdaugh during his brief stay at Kirkland Correctional Institution, an SCDC intake center located just north of Columbia, S.C.

Since then, Murdaugh has been moved to an undisclosed location within the SCDC system.

Messages to Murdaugh were obtained by this news outlet’s director of research, Jenn Wood, under the Palmetto State’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Two months ago, Murdaugh was found guilty of the savage slayings of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and younger son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh on June 7, 2021 at Moselle – the family’s 1,700-acre hunting property straddling the Salkehatchie River on the border of Colleton and Hampton counties. S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman sentenced Murdaugh to consecutive life sentences on those charges.

The former attorney is also facing over a hundred financial charges. As we reported last week, judge Newman – who is presiding over all the Murdaugh-related cases – held a status conference on Friday at the Hampton County courthouse in Hampton, S.C. At that conference, trial dates were set for several individuals linked to his alleged financial crimes – including Beaufort, S.C. attorney Corey Fleming, who is facing more than twenty criminal charges tied to at least two of Murdaugh’s alleged fleecings.

No additional trials have been set for Murdaugh, however Newman indicated he wished to proceed with those cases in October.

Murdaugh’s trial – the main event of the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga – garnered international attention given his status as a member of one of the Palmetto State’s most influential legal dynasties. Three generations of Murdaughs – including Alex’s late father, Randolph Murdaugh III – held the post of S.C. fourteenth circuit solicitor between 1920-2006. Murdaugh himself was a badge-carrying assistant solicitor in the office at the time of his spectacular unraveling in 2021.

As we previously reported in a story about Murdaugh’s life behind bars, the celebrity inmate has been provided a prison-issued tablet containing educational software, limited entertainment options and heavily regulated phone and messaging capability. The tablet – which is part of a “pre-approved prison package from a national vender” – is not connected to the internet, and all of Murdaugh’s activities on the device are monitored.

Apparently, many of Murdaugh’s admirers are monitoring the interactions as well …

“I am not like the other weird women who declare their love to you (I laughed my ass off reading about that stuff in the news),” Louise T. from Scotland wrote to Murdaugh on April 12.

Louise is one of several dozen women vying for Murdaugh’s attentions and, it would appear, affections. Some made their pitches to him subtly, others were more blunt. As of this writing, though, none of them appear to have received what they covet: A response.

Not in writing, anyway …

“Hey handsome,” wrote 23-year-old Brooke from Virginia, describing herself as a “caucasian girl with brown eyes and long hair.”

“You’re very cute,” she added.

“I hope you decide to write some of us back, or at least me lol,” a woman named Rachel B. wrote to Murdaugh on April 11. “I think it would help you get through some of the more difficult days.”

(Click to view)

Alex Murdaugh is sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the murder of his wife and son by Judge Clifton Newman at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, March 3, 2023. Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool

A 36-year-old mother of two from Missouri, Rachel B. told Murdaugh she considers herself “fairly funny” and “can help keep B.S. off your mind if only for awhile.” Assuming that weren’t sufficiently enticing, she added “I would bet I’m the hottest one you’ve gotten mail from thus far!”

Katie Marie – a native of Boston and veteran of the Massachusetts prison for women – would probably challenge that assertion.

“I was compared to Jessica Biel yesterday at the gym,” she wrote, contrasting herself to other “women who like have the hots for you.”

“I’d steer FAR from them,” Katie Marie warned Murdaugh. “That’s just sick and if they’re acting like they want you, they’re just hoping you have money OR will put them on the map.”

Katie Marie also warned Murdaugh that “women say that they’re going to message you to get you to confess and they’ll help wrap everything up for the state.”

Not all of Murdaugh’s fans expressed an interest in romance. Several sent him Bible verses, uplifting quotes or other messages urging him to stay positive.

“Stay strong and don’t give up hope,” Kaleigh B. wrote to Murdaugh on March 10. “You have a purpose.”

Numerous other messengers told Murdaugh they believed he was innocent of the murders of his wife and son and had been “robbed” at his trial.

“You wouldn’t believe the videos showing up on TikTok about your innocence!” Destiny F. wrote to Murdaugh on March 13.

“I’m so shocked and disappointed that you were convicted when it’s obvious you are innocent,” Shannon D. wrote from Scotland.

“I believe you were railroaded,” Matt S. wrote on March 6. “While I do believe that you made some mistakes on the white collar side of things, I do not believe that you did anything to your family.”

On March 8, Murdaugh received a message from a self-styled homicide consultant named Sandra Rigdon Lewis of Chesapeake, Virginia.

“I normally assist law enforcement agencies but after watching your trial, I decided to contact you!” she wrote.

(Click to view)

Sandra Rigdon Lewis (Facebook)

“I am not in the business of candy-coating anything,” Lewis told Murdaugh. “You might not always like what I have to say but you will always get the truth from me! The most important thing that you need to know is, I feel certain you did NOT murder Maggie and Paul. If I didn’t believe that you were innocent of these charges, I wouldn’t be contacting you!”

In a possible preview of Murdaugh’s appeal, Lewis noted that the “guilty verdict you received was based on your character rather than evidence.”

In addition to offering him assistance with his case, multiple Murdaugh admirers indicated they were supporting him financially. On April 3, two women named Rose and Kim wrote to Murdaugh “wanting to make sure you have received the money and the stamps.”

“If there is anything ANYTHING you need please let us know and we will do our best to send it,” they wrote.

An admirer named Emily wrote Murdaugh on March 20 informing him she “put some money on your books perhaps for some honey buns.”

“I put $40 on your books to help out,” Amanda D. wrote Murdaugh on March 24, offering him “good conversation.”

Dozens of individuals contacting Murdaugh promised to put money on his account in varying denominations.

Murdaugh also received pitches from members of the media – including digital content producer Paige Phillips of WTOC-TV 11 in Savannah, Georgia.

“Would you be interested in talking to us through this app/ program?” Phillips asked. “During your trial you stated your innocence, and this could be a good opportunity if you’d like to talk more about that.”

Phillips also offered the convicted killer the opportunity to frame the legacy of his two victims.

“You could also talk about how you want Maggie and Paul to be remembered and how you’d like the public to respect Buster’s privacy during these hard times for your family,” she wrote.

Another messenger – Angelina D. – told Murdaugh she wanted to interview him “for a potential book.”

“You can tell your story,” she wrote. “I will hear you out and will not paint you as an animal. You will be presented as human and this could be helpful for you.”

In another message, Angelina promised to “add money biweekly” for Murdaugh.

“Hopefully we can get the interview process started soon,” she added.

SCDC also released an updated call log for Murdaugh showing telephone records from April 3 through April 21. Murdaugh attempted 65 phone calls during that time period – all of them collect. Twenty-one of those calls were made from his inmate tablet, while the remaining 44 calls were made from an “inmate telephone.”

Only 16 of those calls were completed. Seventeen were listed as “call not accepted” while twenty-eight were listed as “ring no answer or busy.”

