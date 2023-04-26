South Carolina Supreme Court Voids Illegal Release Of Convicted Killer

South Carolina’s supreme court ordered the arrest of Jeroid J. Price – the convicted killer and gang leader whose illegitimate, illegal and unconstitutional release from state custody last month sparked a firestorm of controversy. By a 3-2 margin, the court voided judge Casey Manning’s ruling last month releasing Price from…

South Carolina’s supreme court ordered the arrest of Jeroid J. Price – the convicted killer and gang leader whose illegitimate, illegal and unconstitutional release from state custody last month sparked a firestorm of controversy.

By a 3-2 margin, the court voided judge Casey Manning’s ruling last month releasing Price from the custody of the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC) with more than fifteen years remaining on his mandatory minimum sentence for murder.

“Law enforcement authorities are directed to immediately take custody of the defendant and return him to the Department of Corrections to serve the remainder of his sentence,” the court’s order noted.

The ruling was signed by justices John Kittredge, John Few and Garrison Hill. Chief justice Donald Beatty and George “Buck” James dissented.

News of Price’s release was first reported by this news outlet last Monday. Over the intervening days, the story has dominated headlines across the Palmetto State as prosecutors and politicians scrambled to determine how Price got out of jail … and more importantly, how to get him back behind bars.

Last week, S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson filed a “writ of prohibition” (.pdf) asking the court to “arrest Jeroid J. Price (and) return him to the custody of the South Carolina Department of Corrections immediately.”

“While we are still unsure about several circumstances surrounding his release, we are certain Judge Manning’s order is void,” Wilson said in a statement accompanying the writ.

A narrow majority of justices agreed.

