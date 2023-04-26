Nikki Haley Wants Disney In South Carolina

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has been enjoying some serious momentum in her home state of South Carolina, according to the findings of two recent polls. Now she’s looking to take the fight to her nearest GOP presidential rival, Florida governor Ron DeSantis – who is seeking to build some momentum of his own in this pivotal early voting primary state.

Did her broadside miss the mark, though?

As Disney sued DeSantis for allegedly “weaponizing government” and stifling the company’s right to free speech, Haley fired off a tweet welcoming the increasingly woke corporate giant to the Palmetto State.

“Hey Disney, my home state will happily accept your 70,000+ jobs if you want to leave Florida,” Haley tweeted. “We’ve got great weather, great people, and it’s always a great day in South Carolina! (Our state)’s not woke, but we’re not sanctimonious about it either.”

Not sanctimonious? That’s a reference to one of former U.S. president Donald Trump’s favorite nicknames for DeSantis: “DeSanctimonious.”

“I took a double digit unemployment state and I turned it into an economic powerhouse,” Haley said in a corresponding interview with Fox News. “Businesses were my partners, because if you take care of your businesses, you take care of your economy, your economy takes care of the people and everyone wins.”

Wait … South Carolina? An economic powerhouse? Last time I checked, the numbers do not bear that out …

Haley also offered up some curious ‘welcome mat’ language for Disney.

“South Carolina was a very anti-woke state, it still is, and if Disney would like to move their hundreds of thousands of jobs to South Carolina and bring the billions of dollars with them, I’ll let them know I’ll be happy to meet them in South Carolina and introduce them to the governor and the legislature that would welcome it,” Haley added.

Ironically, Haley previously criticized DeSantis so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill as not going “far enough” to combat the indoctrination of children.

“There was all this talk about the Florida bill – the ‘don’t say gay bill,’” Haley said in one of her first campaign stops in New Hampshire back in February. “Basically what it said was you shouldn’t be able to talk about gender before third grade. I’m sorry. I don’t think that goes far enough.”

According to Fox News, Haley’s comment drew “applause from the crowd packed into the historic town hall in Exeter.”

Will her pivot on Disney work with the decidedly non-woke GOP primary electorate? Early returns were not positive.

“No thanks,” one Palmetto State resident tweeted. “We don’t need woke Disney in the Carolinas.”

