The Teleprompter Is ‘In’

The oldest president in American history wants four more years in office … and he is pitching his reelection bid as a life-or-death “battle for the soul of America.”

Is Joe Biden up for the fight, though? The 80-year-old incumbent launched his candidacy with a three-minute video seeking to cast himself as a defender of individual liberty – someone standing up against “MAGA extremists … lining up to take on those bedrock freedoms.”

“The question we are facing is, whether in the years ahead, we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer,” Biden said in the video. “This is not a time to be complacent … That’s why I’m running for reelection.”

But does America want Biden back as its defender-in-chief? For that matter, do Democrats?

And in the event they do … can he walk? And talk? To say nothing of doing those two things simultaneously?

(Click to view)

Joe Biden/ YouTube

Biden is very much riding the struggle bus at the moment … a route which appears to be taking him further away from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with each passing day. According to the prognosticators at FiveThirtyEight, his job approval rating currently stands at 42.1 percent – well below his disapproval rating of 53.6 percent. Over on RealClearPolitics, Biden’s job approval is 42.8 percent – which is also more than 11 percentage points below his disapproval rating of 53.9 percent.

Both of those numbers are atrocious … and have gotten worse since our last report earlier this month.

Biden’s biggest problem? Democrats are deserting him – in droves. Just last week, a poll from The Associated Press/ NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found only 47 percent of Democrats wanted to see Biden seek reelection. However, 41 percent said they would “definitely” support Biden in a general election as the Democratic nominee – while 40 percent said they would “probably” support him.

Those numbers would surely solidify in the event former U.S. president Donald Trump were the GOP nominee – which, incidentally, would make for a historic rematch. Should Biden and Trump capture their party nominations, it would be the first time in American history that two candidates have faced each other in back-to-back U.S. presidential elections.

Speaking of Trump, the runaway “Republican” frontrunner blasted Biden on the eve of his big announcement for having presided over a “calamitous and failed presidency.”

*****

SUBSCRIBE …

*****

“You could take the five worst presidents in American history, and put them together, and they would not have done the damage Joe Biden has done to our nation in just a few short years. Not even close,” Trump said in a statement.

According to Trump, Biden “has totally humiliated our nation on the world stage” – citing the botched withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan in August of 2021. Trump also accused Biden of being “the most corrupt president in American history.”

Biden faces two announced challengers on the Democratic side of the ledger: New age self-help guru Marianne Williamson and anti-vaccine advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Neither are expected to mount credible bids, however. On the GOP side, Trump is facing several announced challengers including former S.C. governor Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. U.S. senator Tim Scott and Florida governor Ron DeSantis are expected to enter the race imminently.

So far, only DeSantis is polling within striking distance of Trump – and his momentum has cooled considerably in recent weeks.

Democrats kick off their primary process in South Carolina on February 3, 2024 – followed by New Hampshire and Nevada (February 6, 2024), Georgia (February 13, 2024) and Michigan (February 27, 2024). Biden enjoys a big edge in the ‘First in the Nation’ Palmetto State – which is probably why he bumped it up in the calendar this cycle.

Republicans kick off their primary process with the Iowa Caucus on February 5, 2024. New Hampshire comes eight days later (February 13, 2024) followed by South Carolina and Nevada on February 24, 2024.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.



***** SIGN UP … *****