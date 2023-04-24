South Carolina ‘Republican’ Schism: Upstate Group Drops GOP Affiliations

In yet another sign of the escalating factionalism within the South Carolina “Republican” party, a prominent GOP group in Greenville County – one of the brightest red regions in the entire nation – has severed ties with the state and national party organizations.

According to a news release, the group formerly known as the Greenville Young Republicans has dissolved and – by unanimous decision of its executive board – determined to move forward “independent from any overhead state or national affiliation.”

The name of the new organization? Young Greenville.

The group’s decision comes at a pivotal time for the GOP establishment in the Palmetto State. The S.C. Republican Party (SCGOP) is facing unprecedented grassroots pressure as an increasingly vocal group of conservative activists grows frustrated by its failure to ad

“This is an exciting new step for young republican voters across Greenville County,” said Hayden Turlington, chairwoman of the new organization. “Our club will prioritize further accessibility to opportunities to young voters as a ‘big tent’ republican club, while remaining loyal to our party platform and to those who uphold it.”

*****

SUBSCRIBE …

*****

According to the news release, Young Greenville – which aims to serve “younger republican voters, ages 18-45” will focus its energies on “legislative education, party volunteering and local community service to Greenville County.”

“Our members are already forging the path forward through political influence and connections to shape Greenville to be a better community,” said Meagan Ingersoll, a board member of the new organization and former founding member/ chairwoman of the Greenville Young Republicans.

Young Greenville is hosting a launch event on Tuesday May 2, 2023 at The Commons at Unity Park in downtown Greenville beginning at 6:30 p.m. EDT. State representative Adam Morgan – chairman of the S.C. Freedom Caucus – is among the local leaders scheduled to attend this gathering.

In keeping with the ‘house divided’ theme, Morgan’s caucus currently finds itself in a pitched battle with the left-of-center party establishment at the S.C. State House – where the ruling GOP supermajority has been ranked as the most liberal “Republican-controlled” legislature in the nation for three years running.

With unsurprisingly unfortunate outcomes …

Will groups like this help push the GOP back to the pro-freedom, pro-free market principles upon which it was founded? We shall see … frankly, it is hard to imagine the party veering much further away from those principles than it already has.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

