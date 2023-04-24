Prioleau Alexander: Blue Cities, Bad Logic

“What would it be like to see and hear something, but convince yourself you didn’t see or hear it?”

In the past two weeks, I’ve seen two liberals write online, “The most violent cities in America are Red. That’s common knowledge.” One was on Facebook, and the other was a troll here on FITSNews.

To say such a thing is ignorance on par with saying, “the Biden Administration did a damn good job with the Afghanistan withdrawal … and kept all of America’s promises to the Afghani men and women who helped us.”

How did these yo-yos ever develop such mentally-divergent opinions? Did an actual news source report this? Did some left-wing website declare it to be so? How could something so stupid even drool out of the mouth of a carbon-based being?

According to the FBI’s latest available data, the U.S. cities with the highest violent crime rates are:

St. Louis, MO Detroit, MI Baltimore, MD Memphis, TN Little Rock, AR Milwaukee, WI Rockford, IL Cleveland, OH Stockton, CA Albuquerque, NM Springfield, MO Indianapolis, IN Oakland, CA San Bernardino, CA Anchorage, AK Nashville, TN Lansing, MI New Orleans, LA Minneapolis, MN Chicago, IL

This got me thinking about other issues liberals might believe to be true …

One of the issues I know liberals are passionate about is removing any personal responsibility related to voting —including the requirement to present a valid photo identification that proves you are a resident of the United States.

Their racist reasoning — and they will even say this out loud — is that “many poor blacks can’t get an ID.”

It’s the usual liberal tactic of treating black Americans with the lowest possible expectations. Just how clueless and lazy do they think black people are?

If these mythical “poor blacks” live in a home with electricity, how did they get the power turned on? Did the power company say, “oh, you are a blank slate of information? No prob — we’ll hit the switch and just hope you’ll pay your bill.”

So, what does a non-person need to do to get a free South Carolina ID? Have a birth certificate. Have a Social Security card. Have two bills that show their address. Get to the DMV once every eight years.

Liberals respond with:

“Maybe they don’t have those things.” Okay, but they can get them by writing a letter.

What if they were born at home, with no record of their birth? This premise is based on their poverty, no? Okay then … how did they file for much-needed public assistance without any form of ID?

“Maybe they’re illiterate.” Okay, do they not know anyone who is literate? Do they live in a shack deep in the forest with no contact with the outside world, and farm, hunt, and cook their meals over an open fire?

“Maybe they can’t get to the DMV.” Could they get to the hospital if needed? Perhaps they know someone with a motorized vehicle? Could someone from church, or the Democrat party help them? Seriously … it’s only once every eight years.

Also, is it possible voting should require a teeny-tiny bit of effort? For hundreds of years our poorest of forefathers rode a horse or walked into the nearest town to vote. Shouldn’t having your say in governing the most powerful nation on earth require a modicum of effort? Proactively requesting an absentee ballot from the election commission even eliminates the need to show up … how much easier can it get, and still provide legitimacy?

Another stomp-your-feet and hold-your-breath issue is gun control. This is a front-burner issue today, as insane people keep getting guns, shooting up schools and slaughtering people who gather in crowds.

If a magic Genie could make all the world’s guns disappear at the same time, I’d be all in. But that ain’t gonna happen … and as long as a violent criminal has a gun, I will too.

What are some Democrats solutions?

Tougher background checks. Laying aside the Constitutional issues, what else can we do beyond having the FBI check your criminal background — and keeping records that you own the gun? If you are a law-abiding citizen with no record and are over the age of 21, why would a sale be denied? If a citizen hasn’t been committed to an insane asylum, who says they’re crazy? Me? I think all liberals are crazy. Unfortunately, thinking insane thoughts isn’t against the law, as evidenced on election day and whenever congress is in session.

A cooling-off period. This is a great idea — I’ll bet if the average mass-shooter had to wait 72-hours to get their gun, they’d get over their hatred for mankind and join a yoga class instead.

Eliminate “assault weapons.” Let’s forget that there are already 20 million of these in the country, all for sale if the price is right. Scary looking “assault rifles” are not the problem — handguns are. Dozens of law enforcement reports say that rifles account for less than 500 deaths a year — and that’s all types of rifles. The proposed ban of AR rifles is nothing but a stalking horse, designed to dip a toe in the gun-banning water by claiming “It’s for the children.”

Ban private sales. Exactly how would this be enforced? We don’t even have enough law enforcement officers to stop fentanyl trafficking, murder, rapes, assaults, and looting. Perhaps we could use the 87,000 new IRS agents?

Outlaw and seize all guns via a buy-back. Now that could work — I’m sure we’d see our nation’s most violent criminals at the front of the line.

Finally, let’s discuss the leftist’s fixation that government provides good solutions to problems – and bigger is better.

Why don’t we poll the following constituencies …

American Indians about life on their utopian reservations.

Impoverished Americans about how the War on Poverty has helped them.

Parents about the state of education in America.

Car mechanics about how helpful ethanol is.

Afghan allies about being left to die at the hands of the Taliban.

EV owners about how they think their electricity is generated.

Virtually everyone about their thoughts on quantitative easing and inflation.

Veterans about the VA system.

Active-duty military about the reliability of their military vehicle versus their personal vehicle.

I consistently chide leftists to refute these self-evident truths, but they best they can do is respond with sound and fury, and shrieks from their ivory towers.

Seriously, what would it be like to see and hear something, but convince yourself you didn’t see or hear it? I wish I had that skill. With practice, perhaps I could convince myself Auburn won the Natty last year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Prioleau Alexander (Provided)

Prioleau Alexander is a freelance writer, focusing mostly on politics and non-fiction humor. He is the author of two books: ‘You Want Fries With That?’ and ‘Dispatches Along the Way.’ Both are available on Amazon. He hopes to have another title published soon, but that would require his agent actually doing his job, so it may be awhile. Oh, and if you want to see his preferred bio pic? Click here …

