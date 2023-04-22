System On Trial As South Carolina Killer Freed From Prison – Week In Review 4/22/2023

The push for judicial reform in South Carolina intensified this week after a corrupt judge released a convicted killer/ gang leader from prison in violation of court rules, the state’s code of laws and its constitution.

The illegitimate, illegal and unconstitutional release of Bloods leader Jeroid J. Price by retiring circuit court judge Casey Manning dominated the news cycle this past week – and with good reason. Manning’s decision – egged on by powerful lawyer-legislator Todd Rutherford – showcased the contempt with which Palmetto State judges view victims and the welfare of the general public.

And we are told this is just the beginning of the scandal …

As we noted in this week’s episode of our show, though, institutional injustice is nothing new in the Palmetto State – one of only two states in America which allows powerful legislative leaders to control the judicial branch of government.

That must change … now.

