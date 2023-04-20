South Carolina Missing Person Case Exposes Another Judicial Fail

What happened to Jorden Nebling? And when will Palmetto State judges start standing up for public safety?

A missing person case in the South Carolina Upstate which has drawn national attention is back in the news this month as law enforcement has redoubled its efforts to find a woman who hasn’t been seen in nearly three years. But the bigger story is how the Palmetto State’s “Injustice” system keeps putting violent criminals back on the streets … with deadly consequences.

First, though, an update on the missing person …

Greenville County sheriff’s office (GCSO) investigators have reportedly made progress in finding out what happened to Jorden Shyann Nebling – an Upstate woman who has been missing since October 10, 2020.

On Saturday, March 25, 2023, Greenville County sheriff Hobart Lewis posted a video to Facebook updating the public on the latest law enforcement activity related to Nebling’s still-unsolved disappearance – specifically, a door-knocking campaign conducted along the White Horse Road extension north of Travelers Rest, S.C.

(Via: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

Nebling, then 19, was last seen in this area around the time of her disappearance and “is known to frequent the Travelers Rest and (Slater-)Marietta areas,” according to law enforcement.

Nebling has blond hair and blue eyes. She stands 5-foot-5 and has a slim build – weighing approximately 110 pounds. Her left forearm features a tattoo that reads “Live Free” in cursive letters adorned by a white bird.

Please take note that I referred to all of those descriptors in the present tense, because as of this writing … no one knows whether Nebling is alive or dead.

According to our sources, investigators have obtained “actionable intelligence” on Nebling’s case within the last few weeks – although it is not immediately clear whether this information was garnered during their recent activity on the White Horse Road extension.

Neither police nor prosecutors would comment on the situation, but another source told us last week that an Upstate informant recently assisted detectives in connection with a “high-profile missing persons investigation.”

As of this writing, however, there has been no official confirmation of any new developments in Nebling’s case.

(Click to view)

Jorden Nebling (Facebook)

Nebling’s disappearance has attracted attention far beyond the Palmetto State. Last October, for example, it was featured on the program In Pursuit With John Walsh – which airs on the Investigation Discovery network.

A month later, though, the story took an ominous turn …

At around 8:34 p.m. EDT on the evening of November 9, 2022, police discovered the bodies of 22-year-old Clarrissa Michelle Winchester and her newborn son inside a home on Saw Mill Road a little over a mile southwest of Slater-Marietta, S.C. – near the same area where Nebling vanished.

Winchester died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck area after being confined within the residence, according to local authorities. Her newborn child died of neglect.

Police charged 22-year-old Tyler Wilkins – Winchester’s boyfriend and the child’s father – with murder, kidnapping and child abuse. Sources familiar with the Winchester murder tell us it is a “gruesome case,” one of the most horrific crime scenes police and prosecutors have ever seen.

But what is its proximity to Nebling’s disappearance?

*****

SUBSCRIBE …

*****

Four days after the bodies of Winchester and her newborn son were discovered, Nebling’s stepmother – Mary Tucker – told reporters Anisa Snipes and Amanda Shaw of Fox Carolina that Wilkins was Nebling’s ex-boyfriend and that the two were “together on the day Nebling disappeared.”

“The car broke down and she had somebody to come and pick her up,” Tucker told Snipes and Shaw. “Tyler is the one that come and picked her up. He told me. He told the detectives and he said she walked away and he doesn’t know where she went.”

Wilkins is considered a person of interest in Nebring’s disappearance, law enforcement sources have confirmed.

Unfortunately, Wilkins’ case provides us with yet another sad example of how South Carolina judges habitually turn violent criminals back out onto the streets – with deadly consequences.

On October 26, 2021, Wilkins was arrested and charged with manufacturing drugs and receiving stolen property. Nominal bond amounts were assigned in both of those cases by S.C. circuit court judge G.D. Morgan Jr.

(Click to view)

Tyler Wilkins (Greenville County Detention Center)

Scarcely a month later – on December 3, 2021 – Wilkins was arrested again. This time, he faced a litany of charges including attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, pointing and presenting a firearm, resisting arrest, threatening a public official and – last but not least – throwing bodily fluids at a law enforcement or correctional officer.

Incredulously, Morgan set Wilkins free. Again.

Despite being charged with multiple violent crimes – including attempted murder and the very worst domestic violence statute on the books – Morgan consolidated bond for Wilkins in the amount of just over $30,000 .

All scarcely a month after he released him on the previous charges …

Less than a year later, a mother and her infant son were dead.

Anyone with information on Nebling’s disappearance is encouraged to contact the Greenville County sheriff’s office at 864-271-5210 or Crimestoppers of Greenville at 864-232-7463.

There is also a Facebook page you can join devoted to finding Nebling …

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

