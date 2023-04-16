South Carolina Trooper Seriously Wounded In Roadside Shooting

A South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) trooper was reportedly seriously wounded during a roadside shooting in Bamberg County early Sunday morning, Lowcountry law enforcement sources familiar with the situation have confirmed to this news outlet.

Deputies with the Bamberg County sheriff’s office responded to the incident – which reportedly occurred on U.S. Highway 78 between Bamberg and Denmark, S.C.

The trooper was shot in the face, sources familiar with the situation told this news outlet. The trooper is hospitalized at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston, S.C. As of this writing, there is no update on his condition or his prognosis.

Neither the identify of the trooper or the suspect who fired the weapon – who is reportedly in custody – have been released.

“Law Enforcement is conducting an investigation regarding an incident on Highway 78 just west of Denmark in Bamberg County,” a statement from Bamberg County sheriff Kenny Bamberg noted. “There will be a temporary road closure of Highway 78 beginning at Highway 321 up to McKenna Lane. Motorists are asked to please use an alternate route.

“This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community,” Bamberg added.

SCHP troopers confirmed the road closure but have not released any details related to the shooting.

Agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) were requested by Bamberg County to lead the investigation into the shooting, local law enforcement sources confirmed. SLED investigates officer-involved shootings as a matter of protocol in the vast majority of local law enforcement jurisdictions in the Palmetto State – presenting independent, investigative reports to the solicitor with jurisdiction over the county or municipality where the shooting transpired.

A separate crime scene related to this incident has reportedly been cordoned off near Branchville, S.C. – a town of just over 1,000 located just across the border in neighboring Orangeburg County, S.C. Initial reports indicate the suspect in the Bamberg shooting was seriously injured in a traffic incident at this Orangeburg County scene, after which they were taken into custody.

This is a developing situation … please stay tuned for updates.

