Nikki Haley Lied About Her Campaign Fundraising

It’s hard to get the public interested in campaign finance stories anymore. After all, most people have pretty much accepted that politicians are nothing but bought-and-paid-for tools of wealthy special interests – using their campaign accounts for all sorts of nefarious, ethically challenged activities.

Why should we be surprised when such conventional wisdom is confirmed?

Accordingly, campaign finance coverage has become definitional inside baseball … the sort of stuff a very small clique of campaign junkies read late at night while they wait for their melatonin to kick in.

A quick way to revive interest in such stories, though, is for a candidate to lie about something as simple as the amount of money they raised … or, in the case of former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, the money they didn’t raise.

Haley announced to great fanfare back on April 5, 2023 that her presidential bid had taken in an impressive $11 million during its first six weeks – which it noted was more than the $9.5 million raised by former president Donald Trump during the fourth quarter of last year following his reelection announcement.

*****

SUBSCRIBE …

*****

“In just six weeks, Nikki Haley’s massive fundraising and active retail campaigning in early voting states makes her a force to be reckoned with,” Haley’s campaign manager Betsy Ankney said in a statement provided to national media. “Voters and donors are clearly responding to Nikki’s conservative message and her call for a new generation of leadership to make America strong and proud.”

The problem? Haley didn’t raise $11 million – she only raised $8.3 million .

“After Haley filed her first-quarter report to the Federal Election Commission late Saturday, an altogether different story has emerged,” Steven Shepard wrote for Politico. “Her campaign’s math didn’t add up.”

According to Shepard, Haley’s inflated number was attributable to “a case of double-counting” involving transfers from her affiliated political action committees and joint fundraising organizations.

“Haley’s campaign appears to have summed the three committee’s cash infusions, even though two of them took a significant chunk of money from the third,” reporters Isaac Stanley-Becker and Dylan Wells noted in their coverage for The Washington Post.

Stanley-Becker and Wells referred to the reporting by Haley’s campaign as “highly unusual.”

I say “only” but … look, $8.3 million is still a helluva number. An incredible number. In a political climate dominated by big-dollar political action committees, for a candidate committee to pull down that sort of cheddar in such a short time is a huge deal.

But that is no longer the story. Now, the story is Haley lied about the amount of money she raised … which is absolutely one of the dumbest things in the world a candidate could choose to be dishonest about.

How could a credible national campaign be this stupid? Did they seriously think they wouldn’t get caught fudging numbers?

Given my personal history with Haley, I’ve done my level best not to unfairly criticize her since she announced her candidacy for the American presidency. In fact, I praised her last month for staking out some important ideological ground on the issue of entitlement spending – something both Trump and Florida governor Ron DeSantis have refused to get serious about.

Others in the media have not been so kind to Haley since her entry into the race …

But this unforced error cannot be ignored because it goes directly to Haley’s core problem – her on-again, (mostly) off-again relationship with the truth. By lying about her fundraising total – a number she had absolutely zero need of embellishing – Haley has gift-wrapped a reason for the national media to start digging into other things she has lied about over the years.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

