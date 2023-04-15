Stephen Smith Investigator Speaks, School Choice, SCGOP Civil War – Week In Review 4/15/2023

Earlier this week our news outlet released a extensive, exclusive, expansive interview with Steve Peterson, a retired senior special agent with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). Peterson spent several months investigating the 2015 murder of Stephen Smith of Hampton, South Carolina – a case which has been drawing national attention given its purported proximity to the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

My conversation with Peterson has been driving a LOT of chatter on social media … and with good reason.

Our special projects director Dylan Nolan pulled together some of the choice excerpts from the interview for this week’s edition of the Week In Review, but I would encourage everyone to check out the full chat when they have a chance.

Speaking of interviews, school choice supporter Randan Steinhauser – a South Carolina native who works for Young Americans for Liberty – was kind enough to sit down with us this week to share an update on this critical issue and the work her organization is doing to advance it. That work, incidentally, is taking place amidst an ongoing civil war with the “Republican” party in the Palmetto State – one which escalated significantly this past week.

And which has potentially serious implications for the 2024 presidential circus … which is headed to town in a big way this month.

*****

SUBSCRIBE …

*****

As I noted, our news outlet has been ramping things up significantly on multiple fronts following the conclusion of the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ double homicide trial last month – and I sincerely hope it continues to show in the quality, consistency and sheer volume of content we are producing.

Again, none of that would be possible without the support of our subscribers …

That reminds me, next week is going to be a big one as the S.C. General Assembly approaches crunch time on several key pieces of proposed legislation – and as ‘First in the South’ 2024 presidential politics start escalating in a big way with the inaugural public visit of Florida governor Ron DeSantis to the early-voting Palmetto State.

Keep it tuned here for the very latest on all those issues …

*****

SHOW NOTES

STEPHEN SMITH

INVESTIGATOR INTERVIEW

SCHOOL CHOICE

PUSHING BIGGER, BETTER PROPOSALS

PARENTS DESERVE FREEDOM OF CHOICE

GOP CIVIL WAR

FREEDOM CAUCUS DRAMA

2024

FIRST IN THE SOUTH POLL: NIKKI HALEY RISING

PALMETTO POLITICAL STOCK INDEX

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

