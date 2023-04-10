Prioleau Alexander: Good And Evil

by PRIOLEAU ALEXANDER

As I assume some readers have discerned by now, I am a Christian (To be clear, that means I am hateful, bigoted, judgmental, mega-phobic, and hypocritical — someone who wants a theocracy so I can force others to live by my moral code that I don’t personally adhere to).

But, let me say, the things I’m going to write about aren’t the exclusive property of Christians. A deist would believe these things as well. I think anyone who acknowledges a “higher power” believes these things. So, when I write the word “Christian,” please don’t think I’m speaking only of Christians.

So …

Two of the many things Christians believe in are God and Lucifer. We believe God is perfect, loving, and pulling for us to live our best lives—and Lucifer is a liar, thief, and a destroyer of faith, morality, and lives. They are both real, and present in our lives.

Our lives as humans are a spiritual battle between Good and Evil. I’m not speaking of “beer is evil” or a “shoplifting is evil.” In my opinion (and mine alone), there’s a wide berth between “bad” and “evil.” I’m talking about truly wicked things.

We Christians are currently losing the battle for good. Those who embrace evil are winning.

Thirty years ago, was there anyone in the United States who thought drag queen story hours would be a good idea? Of course not. Even Nancy Pelosi and Kamela Harris would’ve condemned the idea, because … it’s evil. On its face, the mere suggestion of proactively exposing children to sexual perversion is evil. Not only did no one support the idea thirty years ago, it never occurred to them.

Why would it? The entire idea is mentally divergent.

Today, drag queen story hours are defended by half of America. Rabidly, in fact. With bulging forehead veins, shrieking voices, and armed ANTIFA security guards.

*****

*****

Why? Evil has overtaken good. God has allowed this to happen, because the wheat must be separated from the chaff, and allowing men the option to dine with the devil (and seeing if they do) makes that winnowing very easy.

Encouraging little children to “explore their sexuality” and “decide on their gender for themselves” is evil. Allowing teens to mutilate their bodies at such a young age is obviously evil — from the parents to the psychiatrists, to the “doctors” mutilating them in the OR, all these people have been tricked by Satan into believing they know better than God. Or there is no God. It is evil.

Thirty years ago, a teacher would’ve been strung up in the town square for secretly encouraging children to change their gender, handing out chest-binding straps without parental consent, or adding books with adult sexual content to the reading list. Have we “progressed” that far in thirty years? Of course not. Evil has overtaken good.

Contrary to popular belief, Jesus did not say, “Money is the root of all evil.” He said, “The love of money is the root of all evil.”

Why would He say that? Well, what does great wealth buy? First is the freedom to do as you please, within the confines of human laws — and this can sometimes lead to godlessness, because you feel you don’t need him. And the more money you horde, the less you need him. But for those of extreme wealth, the money stops mattering at all … what they love is the power that money bestows upon them.

Power can be used for good, and power can be used for evil … and we see a lot of evil in our leaders now. They don’t want to serve — they want to rule. Control. Manipulate. Take. Live a life where laws apply to thee, but not to me.

How can one not see evil in many of the elites who’ve seized control of so many Americans’ minds — as well as in those who do nothing to stop this insidious march into madness. Consider the actions of those who actually control those who govern us — the uber-wealthy like George Soros, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg. Observe their actions… what sane person could look at their obvious endgames and not say, “That is true evil in action. Right in front of me, in real time. What are they thinking?”

The same applies to many in governance. Their lust for re-election and a continuance of power has them supporting things they’d never allow in their own homes. When it comes to debt, they’d not only not allow it — they likely end up in jail if they did.

(Click to view)

U.S. Capitol (Getty)

In my lifetime, Congress and Presidents have borrowed $30 trillion dollars. That money won’t be paid back … and it will one day topple the Republic. Our elected leaders know this, for a fact. It is a mathematical certainty.

Why do they continue? Because they want the Ponzi scheme to last juuuuuust long enough for them to enjoy their lifetime of power and fame. What happens after that? Whatever. They just need to borrow enough money to shovel billions of pounds of pork back to their districts to buy another election. To hell with future generations.

This is evil.

School shootings have become damn near routine. Liberals blame guns. If guns are the issue, then why were mass school shootings close to non-existent from 1776 to the 1990s?

Because evil and hate have become more widespread, and it is infecting the hearts of even teen-agers. School shootings have become so common, that in the most recent one — carried out by a trans individual — gun protestors included the shooter as “one of the victims.” The shooter wasn’t a victim; she/he was evil … and likely driven insane by the demons that that planted such thoughts in his/her head.

Is it possible the shooter was just insane in secular terms, and not consumed by evil? Certainly. But according to the Treatment Advocacy Center, America is home to 2.8 million diagnosed schizophrenics, and estimate that some 40 percent of them are untreated. According to the American Psychological Association, about 1.2 percent of American adult males have clinically significant psychopathic traits—and among those currently incarcerated, that rate skyrockets to 15-25 percent.

With that much mental illness in the nation, why aren’t school shootings a daily occurrence? I think it’s because the shooters aren’t just criminals attempting to steal, hurt, or take revenge on an enemy … the shooters have fallen prey to the lies of Satan. He has control of their souls. What else could explain the murder of innocent children?

From the time Lynden Johnson through today, our government has spent somewhere between 10-15 trillion dollars on poverty related programs. In 2022, the poverty rate in America, according to the US census bureau, was 11.6 percent … oh, and that’s been the about-average poverty rate since 1975. Fifty years of spending, and essentially no progress.

(Click to view)

Good versus evil (Getty Images)

Why? Why do we continue to dump money into programs and initiatives that don’t work?

Evil.

To actually rescue people from poverty and move them into the middle-class creates potential conservatives… while keeping them in poverty keeps them dependent on the governing class, and completely dependent on the state. And no one knows that better that Democrats.

We literally pay for impoverished women to have babies, while remaining unwed. The more babies, the bigger the check. Under our welfare system, what most people would consider failure is actually success. But why would you strive to better yourself and rise up in the world, when the government will pay you to be pregnant at 15 … just like your mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother?

This is evil, done for the same reason Congress has borrowed $30 trillion. To buy votes, and win re-election. The living breathing human beings caught in the cycle of poverty aren’t breaking that cycle because the money we spend doesn’t free them — it cages them.

Democrats in Congress know this — they have the inside stats and results. But they just don’t give a shit. That’s evil.

Can America’s decline be reversed? By God, sure — but in the Bible it says that’s what’s happening is going to happen: China, Russia, Iran, moral depravity, a rejection of God — it’s all there, spelled out for those who have eyes.

Maybe God will send a great revival, and reveal his presence to all Americans. Or, perhaps it’s time — and he will send Christ back as the Lion of Judah.

For the sake of all mankind, I hope He chooses the former.

*****

