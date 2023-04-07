Six Wounded In Shooting On Isle Of Palms

Six people were wounded during a Good Friday shooting on the Isle of Palms (a.k.a. “IOP”) – an island community located approximately fifteen miles northeast of Charleston, South Carolina.

Shots rang out at approximately 5:20 p.m. EDT near the Sea Cabins and Oceanside Villas – a complex located just off the beach from the island’s iconic 1,000-foot fishing pier. The gunfire reportedly erupted following an altercation between teens participating in a “senior skip day.”

Multiple individuals have been detained and at least one person has been taken into custody in the aftermath of the shooting, according to the Isle of Palms police department – which is the lead agency investigating this incident.

In fact, several IOP officers were reportedly in the immediate vicinity of the shooting when it took place.

Multiple firearms have been seized in the aftermath of the shooting, although there is no word yet on whether law enforcement believes they were used in the melee.

Of the six people wounded in the shooting, five are teenagers and one is an adult woman who happened to be nearby when the shooting took place. All six were transported to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) with non-life threatening injuries, police said. At least one of the victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“There were a couple of altercations that took place and during one of those altercations there were several shots that were fired,” IOP police chief Kevin Cornett told reporters.

Several clips posted to social media captured the moments shots were fired … and the chaotic aftermath.

Take a look …

Shooting just happened at Isle of Palms pic.twitter.com/FtZZm0qXyJ — Morsyn (@morsyn69) April 7, 2023

Numerous local law enforcement agencies were assisting IOP police in their investigation including the Charleston County sheriff’s office, the Berkeley County sheriff’s office, the Mount Pleasant police department, the North Charleston police department, the Summerville police department and the Sullivan’s Island police department.

Agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were also on the scene providing assistance.

U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace – who represents the coastal first district – issued a statement in the aftermath of the shooting.

“My heart goes out to the six shooting victims on IOP and their families tonight,” Mace said. “And our immense gratitude goes out to our local law enforcement and our first responders who saved all 6 lives today.”

Mace said she had “many thoughts about policies I’ve worked on over the years to reduce gun violence.”

“It makes me sick to see how neither side will sit down together and discuss my gun violence is on the rise, and why our policies don’t address root causes,” she said. “Both sides just dig their heels in, unwilling to have an honest conversation.”

This is a developing story … check back for updates.

