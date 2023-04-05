Chad Holbrook’s Uncensored Dugout Rant

There’s no crying in baseball, but there’s apparently lots of cussing …

Yesterday, this news outlet reported on the curiously undefined job status of College of Charleston baseball coach Chad Holbrook – who is midway through his sixth season at the helm of the Cougar program. Holbrook took the Charleston job after getting run out of Columbia, S.C. – where he presided over the spectacular collapse of the University of South Carolina program from 2013-2017.

Holbrook has posted a 164-98 ( .626 ) record in the Holy City – winning one Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) regular season championship but failing to make the NCAA tournament. Part of the problem? Holbrook has scheduled “cupcakes” – or weak opponents. And while this year’s slate is tougher than last year’s, Holbrook’s team has struggled to a 16-12 record – including five consecutive losses.

“To be the best you’ve got to beat the best,” the old sports cliché goes.

That has been a chronic problem for Holbrook-coached teams …

Anyway, in our latest report we referenced several off-field controversies involving the 52-year-old coach – including an “outside review” sparked by a smartwatch recording of a lengthy “profanity-laced rant” last season. This rant was recorded by a Cougar baseball player and shared with school administrators.

The rant was recorded on March 8, 2022 in the third base dugout at approximately 9:00 p.m. EDT.

“I know I treat you f*ckers well,” Holbrook said in the clip.

Moments later, though, he remarked “I want to freakin’ vomit looking at you.”

“We got a bunch of f*ckin know-it-alls in here,” Holbrook told his players. “Got all these f*cking answers.”

Later in the recording, Holbrook referred to his players as “horsesh*t kids that are un-loyal and stabbing me in the back.”

Holbrook went off on his team for more than forty minutes, dropping dozens of f-bombs as he berated them.

In his defense? It worked. The Cougars posted a 30-10 record following the rant and, as mentioned, captured their first (and so far their only) conference title under Holbrook.

A redacted copy of the audio recording was provided to The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier last year, but the newspaper declined to publish it. This news outlet is publishing the un-redacted audio we received, although we would warn our listeners it is quite graphic in nature …

