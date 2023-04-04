Prioleau Alexander: The Pot Is Boiling

America will never have a civil war, because the nation is too big, and Red and Blue citizens live next door to each other. A hot civil war would look like the Battle of Hue City in Vietnam.

What America is suited for, however, is the decades long fight between the Irish Republic Army and the British army. With every year that passed, their blood feud grew more bitter. The IRA killed British soldiers and anyone in the region they believed was assisting the English in any way. Bombings, ambushes, and assassinations were the normal mode of operation. The British military returned the favors in a more traditional manner.

As is apparent to anyone who isn’t mentally divergent, the left has enjoyed a long run of unprosecuted lawlessness, especially during the BLM summer of love. In Charleston, our brave mayor and chief of police watched with idle curiosity as King Street was burned and looted and innocent Charlestonians attacked. No one went to jail.

The question to be asked is, “When will conservatives say, ‘I’m not going to take this anymore.’”

Take what? Well …

We watched as President Trump was illegally investigated for four years, based on information provided by the Clinton campaign. We watched as the FBI conspired to have him removed from office through lies to the FISA Court, illegal wiretaps, perjury, illegal leaks, and bullying. We watched as old men experienced pre-dawn raids by FBI SWAT teams, never having called been called by the FBI to say, “Please surrender yourself to us.” We watched as Comey, Page, McCabe, Strzok lied to Congress, were caught, and remain uncharged.

A ballot box in California (Getty Images)

We watched as Joe Biden received 10 million more votes than Barack Obama, the most popular President in history. We watched as the precincts in swing counties in swing states stopped counting votes late at night—Atlanta’s shut down being their response to a leaky urinal. We watched as Biden’s numbers exploded once the counting resumed, and were told it’s because “Democrats vote late.” We watched as states sent out unsolicited ballots by the millions to voters who did not request them. We watched video evidence of mules delivering packages of votes to unguarded drop boxes.

We watched as Democrats in Congress openly called for more violence during the BLM summer of love. We watched as BLM thugs burned hundreds of buildings, including a federal courthouse, and police precinct—a precinct the police ran away from and allowed to burn. We watched months of police assassinations. We’ve watched police officers across the nation retire, or say, “to hell with this” and simply cease enforcing the law.

We watched as Mark and Patria McClosky were arrested for defending their property after BLM protestors broke into their gated community. We’ve watched as California decriminalize theft, and we witness daily video of thieves fill their shopping carts and leave without paying. We watched recently as a NYC parking lot attendant was shot twice by a thief, wrestled the gun away from him and shot him … then was charged himself with murder and gun possession. We’ve watched violent crime rates explode in Blue cities.

We’ve watched as President Biden has made America a global laughingstock as he struggles to speak even a basic sentence in a coherent manner. We’ve watched him shake hands with the air untold times, and the Easter Bunny guide him away from reporters. We’ve watched as his team doesn’t even try to hide the fact he calls on specific reporters with scripted questions. We’ve watched as he openly refers to his handlers’ instructions, and quips that, “I’m going to get in trouble for this …” We’ve watched as other world leaders have begun to give encouraging pats on his back, the way one might pat a doddering old grandfather.

We watched as President Biden vowed to pick a “woman of color” as his VP, followed by a SCOTUS nominee who claimed she couldn’t define a woman because she’s “not a biologist.” We’ve watched as schools attempt to secretly counsel elementary-age children on their gender, and push them to “explore their sexually.” We watched the drag queen story hours, guarded by armed ANTIFA “soldiers.” We’ve watched as Congress approved trans individuals to serve in the military, with orders that they use their taxpayer-funded budget to pay for sexual “affirming” surgery. We’ve watched as recruiting goals have plummeted.

We watched during Covid as both federal and state governments openly violated the Constitution and crushed dozens of civil rights. We watched as companies and governments forced employees to take an untested experimental drug lest they be fired. We’ve watched as that drug has caused untold numbers of people around the world to “die suddenly.” We watched as the government revealed they were wrong on masks, social distancing, and lockdowns. We’ve watched as depression and suicide has skyrocketed among teens, directly related to the lockdowns.

We watched as Ghislaine Maxwell went to jail for sex trafficking, despite the fact the government has failed to reveal the names of the men she trafficked the girls to. We watched Jeffery Epstein be taken off suicide watch then successfully kill himself—with no evidence of the suicide, due to the surveillance cameras being “broken,” and guards “failing to check on him.” We watched as the law took no action against the two guards. We watched as Hillary Clinton deleted 30,000 emails, then had her servers wiped, then smashed cellphones with a hammer. We watched as James Comey announced his decision not to indict her, while adding that his decision did not mean others in the same situation wouldn’t be charged.

We’ve watched as America gave up its energy independence – then experienced skyrocketing fuel prices. We’ve watched the stock market crash, and inflation soar. We watched as the federal government paid workers not to work. We’ve watched Biden’s embarrassing bumbling performance during his travels aboard. We watched as Russia waited until Biden became President, then invaded Ukraine.

And sadly, we’ve watched mounds of criminal activity pile up on that carbon based super-fun called Hunter Biden … who remains at large, openly selling paintings for up to $500,000. These paintings were reviewed by Jeffry Cudlin, professor of art curatorial studies and practice at the Maryland Institute College of Art, who called them “fine decorative amateur work” which might fetch between $850-$3,000 for a buyer “to hang over someone’s couch.”

To all of the facts above, liberals respond, “Nanny-nanny boo-boo, I can’t hear you. Trump sent out mean tweets, and hurt my feelings. I was literally shaking.”

But here’s the thing the left simply cannot understand: They may despise the cultural traditions, laws, and values that made America the world’s superpower, but conservatives do not. For conservatives, these are the cornerstones of the nation. These are the things that — until Miley and Biden — caused young men and women to join the military. These are the things they died for.

After Biden’s election, conservatives stopped laughing. Then they began to smolder. Now they have reached the point where their growing anger is becoming unsustainable. The pot is about to boil over. If conservatives ever reach the level of rage liberals felt during four years of Trump, it will not end well.

So here we are. Trump has been indicted by a county DA, and now hundreds of DA/Solicitors across the country have free reign to go after anyone they choose — out of their jurisdiction, for anything they want. Barack Obama admitted to doing cocaine in his book. South Carolina has no statute of limitations for felonies, which the use of cocaine is. Under this new precedent, a South Carolina solicitor could launch an investigation into whether Obama trafficked cocaine in South Carolina during a road trip to Spring Break in Florida. If the grand jury has enough Obama-haters, hello indictment.

Sounds ridiculous? Sorry, it’s not. It’s a fact. And we’re going to see happen, by both sides.

Any belief in the blind scales of justice that conservatives still harbor is fading. Legal norms and traditions are gone. Although I for one believe the justice system dissolved many, many years ago — and that we already live in a post-law nation — many conservatives think we just need to be patient, and wait for “the pendulum to swing back.”

With Trump’s unprecedented indictment, that patience is wearing very, very, very thin … and will vanish entirely if Trump is convicted.

One side has the guns, ammo, military veterans, retired cops, and rural land where hunting is a tradition. One side has all the gun-free cities and can’t decide which bathroom they should use.

I pray we never have to see which side will be more capable of revenge.

Prioleau Alexander (Provided)

Prioleau Alexander is a freelance writer, focusing mostly on politics and non-fiction humor. He is the author of two books: ‘You Want Fries With That?’ and ‘Dispatches Along the Way.’ Both are available on Amazon. He hopes to have another title published soon, but that would require his agent actually doing his job, so it may be awhile. Oh, and if you want to see his preferred bio pic? Click here …

