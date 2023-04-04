Alex Murdaugh Is Getting Love Letters In Prison

“I think I love you … I think about you all day everyday.”

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh is going to be a busy man at his new undisclosed location …

Why? Because in addition to working with attorneys on his appeal, it seems as though South Carolina’s most notorious killer will be managing a veritable deluge of correspondence – including missives from, shall we say, ardent admirers.

Inmate No. 00390394 of the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) – who recently received his permanent placement in the state penal system – apparently received quite a few messages during his brief stay at Kirkland Correctional Institution, an SCDC intake center located just north of Columbia, S.C.

That’s according to a message log obtained by this news outlet’s director of research, Jenn Wood, under the Palmetto State’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Some of these messages expressed amorous intentions toward the 54-year-old disbarred lawyer, who was found guilty on March 3, 2023 of the savage slayings of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and younger son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh on June 7, 2021 at Moselle – the family’s 1,700-acre hunting property straddling the Salkehatchie River on the border of Colleton and Hampton counties.

“I think I love you,” Nicollete K. wrote to Murdaugh on March 12, 2023 – nine days after his arrival at Kirkland. “I think about you all day everyday. I swear on my life I’ll never say a single word to anyone important or not important. I genuinely care for you.”

Murdaugh jail records (via SCDC)

Murdaugh is also receiving messages from the producers of the hit Netflix documentary, ‘Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal.’

“We feel at this point its very important to have your voice in the (remainder) of our series,” producer Mike Gasparro wrote. “Our first three episodes (were) viewed by 40 million households and also 75 million hours (were) watched in just ten days. Those numbers will continue to rise. We believe you can have the largest platform on TV if you are willing to speak to us.”

Most of the messages sent to Murdaugh are from women – including one named “Lacie K.”

“I am just a small town girl from Missouri,” Lacie K. wrote Murdaugh on March 12. “I am here if you want to talk. Or vent. XXLacie.”

Another one of Murdaugh’s messengers commented on one of the major public developments to take place in this saga since his sentencing – a statement delivered on March 20 by his surviving son, Buster Murdaugh, denying any involvement in the unsolved homicide of Hampton, S.C teenager Stephen Smith.

“I am so proud of Buster for giving a statement about Stephen Smith’s murder,” Laken B. wrote in a message that same day.

As we previously reported in a story about Murdaugh’s life behind bars, the celebrity inmate has been provided with a prison-issued tablet containing educational software, limited entertainment options and heavily regulated phone and messaging capability. The tablet – which is part of a “pre-approved prison package from a national vender” – is not connected to the internet, and all of Murdaugh’s activities on the device are monitored.

In addition to the messages, SCDC’s FOIA response contained a record of phone calls made by Murdaugh.

The log listed six calls – all of which were placed between 3:02 and 3:26 p.m. EDT on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

The “destinations” are redacted, but only one of the calls – a six-minute conversation – was listed as completed. One call was placed to a phone number Murdaugh was not allowed to call, another was “not accepted” while three others were classified as a violation of SCDC’s “number of calls limit.”

Here is a look at the first batch of incoming messages …

