Stephen Smith Investigation: Exhumation, ‘Persons Of Interest’ Update

Are there even more Murdaugh connections to this unsolved mystery?

Last week, this news outlet caused something of a stir when we posted our latest file drop tied to the ongoing murder investigation of Hampton, South Carolina teenager Stephen Smith – whose body was exhumed over the weekend from its resting place at Gooding Cemetery in Crocketville, S.C.

Family attorney Ronnie Richter confirmed the exhumation of Smith’s body to reporter Riley Benson of WCBD TV-2 (NBC -Charleston, S.C.) late Saturday. Public information director Renée Wunderlich of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) – which oversaw the process – declined to comment.

Readers will recall this news outlet called for Smith’s exhumation – and an independent review of a controversial initial autopsy conclusions – over a year ago.

“Such a drastic step may be the only way to start uncovering the truth,” I noted at the time.

I am glad to see that process is finally underway …

*****

SUBSCRIBE …

*****

To recap: Smith’s body was dumped in the middle of Sandy Run Road near Crocketville in the early morning hours of July 8, 2015 – where it was discovered by a passing motorist (a tow truck driver) at approximately 4:00 a.m. EDT.

Initially misclassified as a vehicular hit-and-run, the investigation was handled by the S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP) “Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team” (MAIT). It wasn’t until nearly six years later that it became an active murder case.

SLED opened a homicide investigation into Smith’s death shortly after the savage slayings of 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh on June 7, 2021 at Moselle – a 1,700-acre hunting property straddling the Salkehatichie River which until recently belonged to the Murdaugh family.

Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh – a scion of this once-dominant legal dynasty – was convicted of those killings and sentenced to life in prison earlier this month.

(Click to view)

Investigators on the scene of Stephen Smith’s murder on July 8, 2015 (SCHP)

Smith’s case has attracted international attention after it was prominently featured in the hit Netflix documentary, ‘Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal.’

What, exactly, is the Murdaugh connection to the case, though? That remains a mystery …

As this news outlet reported last week, two individuals currently viewed by SLED as persons of interest in connection with Smith’s death – Patrick Wilson and Shawn Connelly – were embroiled in various legal actions tied to the Murdaugh family in the months following Smith’s murder.

Not only that, it was a Murdaugh who pointed the finger at them in the first place.

On December 18, 2015 – five months after Smith’s murder – SCHP investigators received a tip from Wilson’s self-described step-father, Darrell Williams of Varnville, S.C. According to Williams, Wilson claimed that Connelly – another Hampton County teenager – was driving a vehicle which “struck and killed Stephen Smith.”

Who told him to share this information? Randy Murdaugh – Alex Murdaugh’s older brother.

According to case notes contained in the MAIT report, Williams stated “the reason he was passing this information on was because Randy Murdaugh told him to call.”

(Click to view)

MAIT report case notes (SCHP)

On December 21, 2015, SCHP corporal Michael Duncan conducted an interview with Nick Ginn – who at the time was an officer with the Hampton, S.C. police department. Ginn has since been elected to Varnville town council.

Duncan told Ginn investigators had tried to contact Wilson but he “avoided the call, the contact and all.”

According to Ginn, Williams relayed to him in a phone call on December , 2015 that Smith was struck by a vehicle – specifically by one of the side mirrors of Connelly’s truck.

“Basically, Darrell called me and he said, ‘Look … he said this is what I was told – he said Patrick (came) over here to the house … he told me that Shawn Connelly was drunk and hit something,’” Ginn said. “He said he went back the next day to see what it he had hit and he (saw) a lot of police out there. So he talked to one of the cops, and then he had left and then he learned – I guess by media – that somebody had been killed in that same area. That’s why the police were there.”

According to Ginn, Williams told him “Shawn called (Wilson) crying, saying that’s that what had happened.”

Wilson was reportedly so distraught after retelling the story that he became nauseated.

“Patrick was crying telling him and after he got finished telling the story, he walked outside his house and threw up,” Ginn said, referring to his conversation with Williams.

This convinced Williams that Wilson was telling the truth, Ginn said.

Ginn also told Duncan he believed Connelly had repaired damage to the mirror of his truck in the aftermath of Smith’s death.

“(Supposedly), he had fixed his mirror – he had patched one of the mirrors up on the truck,” Ginn told Duncan.

Asked by Duncan whether Wilson described how Smith was struck, he referred once again to the mirror.

“Supposedly it was the mirror,” Ginn said, noting he had sent SCHP “pictures of the truck that (Connelly)’s driving and he would have been driving that night.”

Readers will recall Marc Bickhardt – who claimed to have been Smith’s boyfriend – said Smith had mentioned two “rednecks” in a pickup truck who had allegedly harassed him at Snider’s Crossroads on Highway 63 between Walterboro and Varnville, S.C. on the night he was murdered.

According to Bickhardt, Smith claimed the two individuals who harassed him were riding in a “big truck” with mud tires.

(Click to view)

A SCHP trooper walks the scene of Stephen Smith’s murder on July 8, 2015 (SCHP).

“The last time we talked that night – before the phone went down – and I said to him, ‘are you walking or not?’ … I know at one point I heard big mud tires,” Bickhardt said. “Big mud tires. They’re like coming toward him or going past because they sounded loud – and they were getting louder. And that, I believe was the last time I talked to him.”

Would Smith being struck by a truck mirror explain the absence of vehicular debris on the scene?

Possibly … but how would it explain the location of Smith’s body in the middle of Sandy Run Road?

Again, had Smith heard a truck (or any vehicle) approaching … wouldn’t he have moved to the side of the road?

SLED interviewed Ginn in the fall of 2021 – a few months after launching its murder investigation. It is not immediately clear what information was obtained by agents during the course of their interview. Also, a private investigator working for Charleston, S.C. attorney Andy Savage – who was representing Stephen Smith’s family at the time – attempted to interview Ginn around the same time and was given a completely different story than the one he told investigators in December 2015.

According to the private investigator – former U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) agent Steven Peterson – Ginn recanted his prior statements about Connelly, the truck mirror and the pictures he purportedly provided to SCHP.

“Ginn denied all of that when I spoke with him,” Peterson said.

Meanwhile, Williams reportedly changed his story as well – telling Peterson he “never said anything about Randy Murdaugh telling him to go to the police about Patrick Wilson.”

Whatever happened, there remain multiple Murdaugh connections to both Wilson and Connelly. As previously noted, at the time of Wilson’s “confession” he was facing attempted murder charges – charges which were later dropped by the office of S.C. fourteenth circuit solicitor Duffie Stone.

As our regular readers are well aware, Stone followed Murdaugh’s father, grandfather and great-grandfather into office and “served at the pleasure of the Murdaughs,” according to one Hampton historian. Stone also employed Alex Murdaugh as a badge-carrying assistant solicitor at the time Smith was murdered.

Adding a layer of suspicion? Wilson was represented in his attempted murder case by none other than Cory Fleming of Beaufort, S.C.

(Click to view)

Corey Fleming (Kershaw County Detention Center)

Fleming is currently facing eighteen criminal counts including conspiracy, breach of trust, money laundering, computer crimes and obtaining property by false pretenses in connection with a scheme to defraud insurers following the 2018 death of Murdaugh family housekeeper Gloria Satterfield. Alex Murdaugh is facing a dozen charges in connection with the same scheme.

Fleming also accompanied Murdaugh to SLED headquarters in Walterboro, S.C. in August of 2021 for his third (and final) interview with investigators probing the Moselle double homicide.

S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman is expected to set a trial date on the Satterfield charges soon.

As if these connections weren’t sufficient, on August 7, 2015 – a month after Smith’s death – Randy Murdaugh filed a motor vehicle accident lawsuit against Connelly on behalf of his client, Christopher Still. Less than a year later – on May 17, 2016 – another Murdaugh attorney filed a separate motor vehicle accident lawsuit against Connelly.

Both actions were later dismissed by Murdaugh-friendly judges in the fourteenth judicial circuit.

Were these cases being used as leverage? And if so, to what end?

To be clear: I am not saying Connelly and/ or Wilson killed Smith – accidentally or otherwise. Nor am I saying they were being positioned as patsies by the powerful Murdaugh family following the crime (perhaps in the hopes of deflecting attention from something more sinister).

All I know is SLED has reportedly zeroed in on Connelly and Wilson “as the top suspects in the investigation” as the agency brings additional resources to bear on this crime. Also, according to our law enforcement sources, at least one of these ‘persons of interest’ attempted to manufacture an alibi regarding their whereabouts on the evening Smith was murdered – which is obviously a major red flag.

Hopefully Smith’s exhumation will yield useful evidence for investigators as they try to piece together what happened on that fateful evening nearly eight years ago on Sandy Run Road.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.



***** SIGN UP … *****

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

