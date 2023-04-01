Stephen Smith Updates, Judicial ‘Reform’ and South Carolina State House News – Week In Review 4/1/2023

Our news outlet released additional information this week related to the ongoing investigation into the murder of Stephen Smith – a 19-year-old teenager from Hampton, South Carolina whose body was dumped in the middle of a rural road nearly eight years ago.

Smith’s murder has attracted international attention after it was prominently featured in the hit Netflix documentary, ‘Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal.’

Is there a link between his death and the powerful Murdaugh family? That remains to be seen … but this week’s edition of our show digs deep into the latest developments in this unsolved mystery.

In addition to the release of new case files from the Smith investigation, we covered some judicial reform “efforts” and a ton of political news from the S.C. State House this week. I am especially grateful to Candace Carroll of Americans for Prosperity for sitting down with us and walking us through some of the big developments taking place within the S.C. General Assembly.

SHOW NOTES

STEPHEN SMITH

THE INITIAL INTERVIEWS

JUDICIAL ‘REFORM’

COPS, PROSECUTORS RALLY

SOUTH CAROLINA POLITICS

AMERICANS FOR PROSPERITY LAUNCHES ‘DAY OF ACTION’

GRASSROOTS GUN GROUP GETS ACTIVE

KIRKMAN FINLAY RACKS UP VOTES

PALMETTO POLITICAL STOCK INDEX

‘BATTERED SPOUSE’ OF SCGOP SPEAKS OUT

TRENT LEHRKAMP SAGA

GEORGIA TEEN TORTURE UPDATE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

