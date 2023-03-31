State, Feds Assisting Local Police In Reported Train Incident

State and federal law enforcement agents are assisting local police and private security personnel in connection with a reported train incident in Hampton County, South Carolina, sources familiar with the situation told this news outlet.

Sources close to the scene indicated local law enforcement told them the incident was an attempted “train hijacking,” but there has been no official confirmation of that report.

“We’re aware of the incident, not sure what it’s categorized as yet,” one law enforcement source told me early Friday afternoon.

Agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are assisting the Hampton County sheriff’s office and private security employed by CSX as they respond to the situation.

No details regarding the rumored train hijacking have been released, but the sheriff’s office posted a notification at around 2:00 p.m. EST altering the public there was “a gunman on the loose in the area” near the Canfor Southern Pine facility in Estill, S.C.

Two roads – Steep Bottom Road and Highway 321 – were blocked off in connection with that report.

Here is a look at a stopped train in Hampton County with a heavy law enforcement presence submitted by one of our readers …

A look at the law enforcement presence in Hampton, S.C. tied to the "train incident" we reported on this afternoon … #SCNews pic.twitter.com/Pe4UIScGA4 — FITSNews (@fitsnews) March 31, 2023

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

