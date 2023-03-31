Bob Jones University President Resigns Amid ‘Dysfunction,’ Scandal

The president of a staunch socially conservative university in South Carolina abruptly resigned his post this week – days after submitting a letter detailing the dysfunctional nature of his relationship with the school’s board of trustees.

And detailing their dysfunctional relationships with each other …

Dr. Steve Pettit – the fifth president of Greenville, S.C.-based Bob Jones University – stepped down late Thursday following a closed-door meeting that also saw several board members ousted.

Ten days ago, Pettit penned a letter saying he could not “continue to serve” as long as Dr. John Lewis remained in place as the school’s board chairman

“The current direction is unsustainable,” Pettit wrote in his letter. “I am walking down a dark road with no light ahead. The future of BJU requires the chairman and the president to work together. It is not happening now, and I can’t see it happening in the future.”

According to Pettit, Lewis has been holding clandestine board meetings, improperly storing “sensitive board documentation” and restricting access to information for certain administrators and board members.

These actions have “heightened the disunity of the board over the past several months,” Pettit wrote.

Pettit also accused Lewis of displaying “an uncaring or cavalier disregard for the cause of troubling financial numbers triggered by the ongoing dysfunction and uncertainty” – specifically pointing to “shortfalls in the university’s current and projected financials” as well as “ongoing deficits in donations and enrollment that are directly linked to a loss of confidence in the university’s direction under the current board leadership.”

Pettit further accused Lewis of failing to report “a matter to the university’s Title IX coordinator as required by law.”

“This followed months of ignoring, minimizing and delaying the consideration of this issue, which arose from one trustee’s alleged public comment to an alumnus in the presence of a faculty member about whether female students’ clothing and female students athletes’ uniforms accentuate their ‘boobs and butts,'” Pettit wrote. “The alumnus’ letter of complaint to the board also alleged that the trustee may have taken un-consented photographs of female students.”

The trustee who allegedly took these photographs was not identified.

According to sources close to the school, the Title IX drama “has been building up” ever since trustees were reportedly shown a PowerPoint presentation which contained the aforementioned images of female students – all of which appeared to have been taken without their knowledge.

“Basically the old guard wants to go back to super fundamentalist standards and they don’t like that women wear pants,” one source told me. “There was a PowerPoint presentation showing creeper-type pics of female students and their attire that was taken without their permission.”

According to Pettit, the board’s refusal to address the scandal – and to attempt what amounts to a cover-up by postponing and suspending an internal investigation – has placed the school “in a perilous position.”

Pettit – a Citadel graduate and Baptist pastor – became president of BJU in May 2014 following the resignation of Stephen Jones, great-grandson of the school’s founder Bob Jones, Sr. Pettit was the first president of the school who was not a member of the Jones family.

He was reelected to a new three-year term in office on November 22, 2022.

Lewis did not address the scandal in his statement.

“This afternoon, the BJU Board of Trustees regretfully accepted the resignation of Dr. Steve Pettit as president of Bob Jones University,” Lewis said. “The Chair and the full board voiced overwhelming support to him, but each one of us respects his decision to resign and are deeply thankful for his years of dedicated service to the mission of BJU and its faculty, staff, and students. We wish him God’s best in his future endeavors.”

