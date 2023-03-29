Georgia Teen Torture Update

Over the weekend, our media outlet was among the first in the nation to report on the sad saga of Trent Lehrkamp of Saint Simons Island, Georgia.

We were also the first to call what happened to Lehrkamp what it was: Torture.

Not “bullying.” Not “hazing.” Torture.

To recap: On March 21, 2023, Lehrkamp’s attackers recorded videos and posted photos to social media as they allegedly lured him to a home, bound him with duct tape, spray painted him, (including his face and eyes) urinated on him, defecated on him, waterboarded him, poured liquor down his throat and forced him to ingest drugs.

Georgia teens pose for social media pictures during the torture of 19-year-old Trent Lehrkamp of Saint Simons Island, Georgia (Provided)





When he was dumped off at the emergency room at Southeast Georgia medical center at approximately 8:30 p.m. EST that evening, Lehrkamp was drawing only six breaths per minute and his blood alcohol level was a staggering 4.64 – nearly six times Georgia’s legal limit of .08 . He was placed on a ventilator and was in the hospital’s intensive care unit for over a week.

The alleged perpetrators of the torture are said to be students at Glynn Academy, a public school in Brunswick. Lehrkamp graduated from Glynn Academy in May of 2022.

School officials acknowledged that some of the perpetrators were “current students,” according to local radio station WGIG 98.7.

The worst part of this story? This wasn’t the first time Lehrkamp was assaulted by these goons.

According to statements given to law enforcement by his father, Mark Lehrkamp, “this was not the first time (Trent Lehrkamp) had gone to the house (where he was abused) and returned hurt.”

On March 17, 2023, Lehrkamp “came home covered in WD-40, vomit, paint, glue, egg yolk and spray paint” and “seemed high or drunk,” according to his father. Mark Lehrkamp also told authorities he “had to take Trenton to the emergency room because he came home with a severe laceration about his left eye that required stitches.”

Mark Lehrkamp and other family members are said to be “cooperating with the investigation.” They are also raising significant money and receiving other gifts online from well-wishers in the aftermath of the national notoriety this case has attracted.

More on that in a moment …

More than a week after the March 21 attack, no arrests have been made by agents of the Glynn County police department – the agency leading the investigation. In fact, Glynn County did not issue a statement about what happened to Lehrkamp until Sunday morning – five days after he was hospitalized.

Police did not address the matter until late that evening, stating that they had collected evidence in connection with the case and interviewed “several juveniles associated with the incident” as well as Lehrkamp himself.

On Tuesday afternoon, Fox News reporter Rebecca Rosenberg reported that agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had joined the criminal inquiry. Agents of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are also assisting the investigation.

When will charges be filed?

According to a news release from the office of Brunswick district attorney Keith Higgins – who is ultimately responsible for charging decisions made in this case – his office is “aware of the incidents that occurred with regard to Trent Lehrkamp.”

“We have met with the law enforcement agencies that are investigating the matter, and we continue to communicate with them as they are working to gather all the available facts and evidence,” the release noted, asking the public for patience so the investigation could “take its due course.”

(Click to view)

Trent Lehrkamp being sprayed by a hose during one of the incidents of alleged torture (Provided).

“There is much misinformation about the matter on social media, and we ask you to not assume that social media posts are the actual facts of the case,” the statement continued.

Higgins said his office would not reach a determination on charges against Lehrkamp’s attackers “until we know all of the facts and we can determine what can be proven by admissible evidence in a court of law.”

Once a decision is made regarding prosecution, Higgins’ office vowed to announce it publicly and “explain the factual and legal basis for the chosen course of action.” The release also promised to post a “redacted copy of the investigative case file” on its website.

Let’s hope investigators and prosecutors live up to these assurances, because allegations are already flying in Brunswick over preferential treatment for the suspects in this case. As this news outlet previously reported, several of the individuals alleged to have participated in the abduction and torture of Lehrkamp hail from prominent local families. In fact, one of the families whose teenager was reportedly involved is affiliated with the local newspaper which first reported on the latest incident – and attempted to classify it as “hazing.”

As for Trent Lehrkamp’s own family situation, it’s an absolute disaster. His mother, Jaymie Lehrkamp, passed away in March of 2021 at the age of 43. Meanwhile his father, Mark Lehrkamp, left the home at 255 Tennessee Avenue in Saint Simons Island where he previously resided with Trent and his siblings a few months later.

Mark Lehrkamp left the Tennessee Avenue residence in December 2021 to move in with his current girlfriend, Jamie Lee Linna (a.k.a. Jamie Burriss).

The Tennessee Avenue home was owned by Frankie Lynn Ross, Jaymie’s mother. Ross died in September of 2021 – seven months after her daughter died. At the time of Ross’ death, she was reportedly investigating the circumstances surrounding her daughter’s death – which she deemed to be suspicious.

Mark Lehrkamp, incidentally, is the administrator of his late mother-in-law’s estate – including the Tennessee Avenue property where his son has lived alone for the past eight months.

(Click to view)

The Lehrkamp Family (Dignity Memorial)

While Ross owned the Tennessee Avenue home at the time of her death, she did not live there. She resided instead at a nearby condominium in the hopes of giving the Lehrkamp family a place to stay while they got on their feet.

Trent Lehrkamp’s 16-year-old sister reportedly lived with him at the Tennessee Avenue address until August 2022 – at which point she left the residence to live with her father and his new girlfriend. During the time Trent and his younger sister lived together, his father reportedly installed a lock on a pantry cabinet to keep Trent from consuming food intended for her, a source familiar with the situation said.

“Trent was eating all the food,” the source told me. “He put a lock on it so Trent wouldn’t eat it.”

Since he turned eighteen, Trent Lehrkamp – whom some have suggested has an undiagnosed autism spectrum disorder – has reportedly been responsible for providing his own food and clothing. He was been working minimum wage jobs at Chick-fil-A and at a local supermarket in the hopes of meeting these obligations, sources familiar with his employment history have told this news outlet.

“He lost his mother, his grandmother and was abandoned by his family,” a source close to the case told me. “Everyone left him.”

Count on this news outlet to keep our readers up to speed on the latest developments in this case …

