Guest Column: The Snobs

“Government of the powerful, by the powerful and for the powerful!”

In July of 2022, the Establishment Elite within the South Carolina Republican Party began to meet secretly to devise a sinister plan to destroy the South Carolina Freedom Caucus.

On the night of June 14, 2022, those elites were faced with a dose of reality.

Rob Harris, an operating room nurse from Spartanburg, Rob Harris, a political novice, Rob Harris, a strict Constitutional Conservative, Rob Harris, a bold follower of Jesus, had defeated a sweet lady who had served 24 years in the South Carolina State Legislature.

Rob Harris received 54 percent of the vote against the incumbent who had the support of the S.C. House Republican Caucus. His defeated foe had ascended the State House ladder and become the chairperson of the powerful Education Committee. Rob’s opponent was dearly loved and respected by her fellow legislators, but on the night of June 14, 2022, political newcomer, Rob Harris, defeated her.

No tears please for the former legislator and chairperson! You see, the elite takes care of their own and in January 2023, the 83-year-old former representative was appointed by Governor Henry McMaster to the State Board of Education.

Still, Harris’ election caused eyebrows to be raised!

On that same night in June of 2022, Constitutional Conservative April Cromer from Anderson County defeated another establishment darling and former chair of the House Ways and Means Committee. That member of the Establishment Elite had a quote following his defeat, “South Carolina is great because we work with each other. We go across the aisle to Democrats. We MAKE COMPROMISES because we do what is in the best interest of the state.”

Cromer, on the other hand, campaigned, not on MAKING COMPROMISES on core principles, but on fiscal responsibility and Second Amendment rights, among other issues! Her victory was by an astonishing 20 percentage points!

In another Anderson County race, newcomer Thomas Beach defeated an entrenched Republican incumbent by 18 percentage points – 50-32 in a three-person race.

In a June 26, 2022 article in The State newspaper, one powerful Republican legislator was quoted as saying “the (Republican) caucus will address our concerns.”

And did they ever! By creating a new rule – one no committed “Freedom Caucus” member could ever sign, -they began their attempt to bring the less than one-year-old caucus to its knees.

On December 6, 2022, at its first caucus meeting, the S.C. House Republican Caucus voted to adopt the First Amendment-destroying rule against free speech and expel anyone who refused to sign an oath to “agree to adhere, abide by and comply with” the rule.

That’s right! For the first time EVER, the REPUBLICAN “masters” told their serfs that if they did not bow down, WE WILL PUNISH YOU! That was just the beginning!

The first meaningful vote of the 2023 legislative session involved who should be our judges for the next several years. During that debate, three Freedom Caucus legislators who voted not to support the Establishment Elite-endorsed person to be the next state Supreme Court justice were targeted by dark money from the establishment.

Rob Harris (remember him?) — the most vocally anti-abortion member of the legislature was targeted with text messages to his constituents claiming his vote against the establishment’s choice would cause more abortions to happen. That his vote would kill more babies! Two other Freedom Caucus members who voted against the establishment choice were likewise targeted by the same text messages sent to their constituents.

The next week, Freedom Caucus members who voted in favor of a compassionate amendment to a crime bill (an amendment that was not adopted) were similarly attacked by establishment dark money – claiming we wanted “dangerous felons” to own guns.

When the South Carolina Freedom Caucus sued the state’s Ethics Commission to protect our “equal First Amendment right,” to be recognized as a caucus, our constituents received texts claiming we were evil men and women who were attacking state government.

When some of us questioned the state spending $1,300,000,000 to lure Scout Motors to South Carolina – while never giving small businesses similar legislative concern – we were attacked again by texts to our constituents claiming we were against jobs and anti-business.

And after the final session before our furlough (the session when we voted to approve the 2023-24 state budget), dark money texts were sent to our constituents saying we were against fiscal responsibility, education, law enforcement … you name it!

(Click to view)

S.C. speaker pro tempore Tommy Pope (Travis Bell Photography)

Allow me to just say if you are walking in the woods and see something that looks like poop, If you pick it up and smell it, and it smells like poop, DO NOT TASTE IT! IT IS POOP!

What the God-honoring patriotic citizens of South Carolina are up against is no different than what we see happening in Washington. As the Establishment Elite squanders our money, as they pass laws, regulations, and rules to “fundamentally transform” our nation and our state, we need to be aware that what they are asking you and me to do is bow to them and “kiss their rings of power.”

These arrogant “rulers” want their “serfs” to cower to them. They want their “uninformed, less intelligent, less capable” constituents to submit to their power.

A reporter asked me on Monday, March 6, 2023, if anything had surprised me during my first three months as a first-year legislator.

My answer? YES!

I was taught in school, and I have believed all my life, I have told my friends and my family, that the thing that makes America great is that in America, the government is “of the people, by the people, and for the people.”

I now know, after being an insider for three months, that the government – at least the GOP House side of the government in South Carolina is “of the powerful, by the powerful, and for the powerful.”

A constituent phoned me last week and asked me to vote against a House bill that is currently in committee. I pulled the bill up and looked at its main sponsor and its co-sponsors. The co-sponsors on that bill included the most powerful Republicans in the House. After looking at these sponsors, I told my constituent that no matter what the language of the bill says, it will pass the House. I told her that if she wanted to see it defeated, she would have to call her State Senator.

That, my fellow citizens, is government “of the powerful, by the powerful, and for the powerful.”

Pray that regular God-honoring, hard-working, America-loving men, and women will speak up. Pray that regular God-honoring, hard-working, America-loving, men, and women will stand up. Pray that your Freedom Caucus men and women will not grow weary in doing good.

The powerful elite are no more than flowers that will fade and grass that will wither in comparison to our Creator God who formed each one of them in their mother’s womb.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Representative Joe White (Facebook)

Joe White represents District 40 in the South Carolina House of Representatives. He is a veteran, family man and successful small business owner.

