Georgia Teen Torture: Incident Report Details Horrific Abuse

Georgia police have released an incident report in connection with the horrific torture of a 19-year-old by a group of high school students. The report – provided to this news in response to an open records request – detailed the horrors that unfolded on the evening of March 21, 2023 to Trent Lehrkamp of Saint Simons Island, Georgia.

And on previous instances, apparently …

“I observed a white male lying motionless on a hospital bed hooked up to a ventilator, surrounding by (his father), (sister) and … stepmother,” the responding officer noted in the report.

According to attending nurses at Southeast Georgia medical center, “a white Jeep Wrangler four-door pulled up to the (emergency room)” at approximately 8:30 p.m. EST.

“Three occupants got out of the Jeep, saying that the male in the back seat (later identified as Lehrkamp) was unresponsive after drinking vodka and antidepressants,” the report noted.

Hospital staff found Lehrkamp “lying unresponsive with shallow breathing.”

They further observed his “clothes were soaked with urine” and that he had “spray paint all over his body and hair, with a small bruise on his left shoulder.”

*****

SUBSCRIBE …

*****

Lehrkamp was drawing only six breaths per minute when he was brought to the emergency room by the three occupants of the Jeep, who according to hospital staff “kept asking if they were free to leave.”

All three left the hospital before police arrived at 10:40 p.m. EST.

“Trenton could not breathe independently, so they had to sedate him and put him on a ventilator,” the report noted.

His blood alcohol level? A staggering .464 – nearly six times Georgia’s legal limit of .08 .

As this news outlet reported yesterday, Lehrkamp’s attackers recorded videos and posted photos to social media as they allegedly lured him to a home, bound him with duct tape, spray painted him, (including his face and eyes) urinated on him, defecated on him, waterboarded him, poured liquor down his throat and forced him to ingest drugs.

(Click to view)

Georgia teens pose for social media pictures during the torture of 19-year-old Trent Lehrkamp of Saint Simons Island, Georgia (Provided)



The alleged perpetrators are said to be students at Glynn Academy, a public school in Brunswick. Lehrkamp graduated from this school in May of 2022.

Lehrkamp’s mother – Jaymie Lehrkamp – passed away two years ago. His father, Mark Lehrkamp, is a financial advisor. Lehrkamp moved out of the home where he resided with Trent and his siblings in December of 2021 to live with his current girlfriend, Jamie Lee Linna.

Multiple sources familiar with the situation say Trent Lehrkamp has lived alone at this residence since his father moved out – taking his siblings with him.

According to the incident report, Mark Lehrkamp told investigators “this was not the first time (his son) had gone to the house (where he was abused) and returned hurt.”

“Last Friday, on the 17th of March, Trenton came home covered in WD-40, vomit, paint, glue, egg yolk and spray paint,” the report noted, citing Mark Lehrkamp as the source.

Mark Lehrkamp added that his son “seemed high or drunk” following that incident and that he previously “had to take Trenton to the emergency room because he came home with a severe laceration about his left eye that required stitches.”

According to his father, Lehrkamp goes to the house in question because he “has no other friends” and believes that when he is there he is “accepted and with people he thinks cares for him.”

Lehrkamp added his son does not defend himself against his attackers because he “knows that since they are minors if he hurts them he will get in serious trouble.”

Astoundingly, no arrests have been made in connection with this attack – or any of the previous incidents involving the torture of Lehrkamp. As noted in our prior coverage, several of the individuals alleged to have participated in the abduction and torture of Lehrkamp hail from prominent local families, sources familiar with the situation told this news outlet. That has prompted many in the community to question the investigation – and the belated local coverage of it.

Once again, anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call 912-264-1333 or email tips to Glynn County’s silent witness email address.

*****

THE REPORT …

(Via: Glynn County Police Department)

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

