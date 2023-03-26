South Carolina Social Conservative Crisis: An Update

Two weeks ago, this news outlet reported on an abrupt and unexpected leadership change at South Carolina’s most prominent social conservative advocacy group – Palmetto Family. The resignation of veteran political operative Dave Wilson from his post as president of this organization prompted rampant speculation within the Palmetto political universe.

Wilson’s resignation was announced on March 9, 2023 via a terse statement from Palmetto Family board chairman Tony Beam, who did not specify why Wilson chose to step down. Beam’s statement also made no reference to Wilson’s prior service at the organization – and declined to offer him well wishes in his future endeavors.

Even more confusing? Wilson stepped down just nine days before Palmetto Family’s much-anticipated Vision ’24 forum in Charleston, S.C. – a gathering of social conservatives from across the state intended to cement the organization’s status as a major player in the upcoming “First in the South” GOP presidential primary.

As news began to spread about Wilson’s departure, he issued a statement on March 13 indicating he was “returning to the business world to pursue some exciting new opportunities” – citing his return to full-time status as principal strategist in the shop of longtime Columbia, S.C. political communications executive Bob McAlister.

With that, the story – to the extent it was one – appeared to be over. Headed for the ether. Rapidly relegated to the back-burner of bourbon-soaked confabs in capital city backrooms. But then Wilson’s presence in a position of authority at the Vision ’24 conference in Charleston revived it – and in the process exposed a major rift within the Palmetto Family board.

“Are these sins in keeping with our family’s values?” a source close to the board’s deliberations told me. “Forgiveness flows from our Lord and savior – we are called by Him to forgive – but do we countenance such indiscretions from our leaders? Do we permit them to represent us in front of the entire nation?”

Wait … sins? Indiscretions?

What in the world is going on here?

Clearly, the story of Wilson’s departure from Palmetto Family is not entirely confined to his pursuit of “exciting new opportunities” in the private sector.

(Click to view)

Dave Wilson with South Carolina governor Henry McMaster (Palmetto Family)

So … what happened? According to multiple sources familiar with the situation, Palmetto Family board members were provided weeks ago with a detailed packet of information from several members of Wilson’s family – specifically, two of his adult children. This packet provided, among other things, evidence of the existence of a relationship between Wilson and a national conservative operative.

The packet included text messages, photographs and other materials – along with letters from Wilson’s family members discussing the materials contained therein. This news outlet has received, reviewed and independently verified much of the information contained in the packet.

The national operative – Catherine Foster – was president and chief executive officer of a Washington, D.C.-based pro-life advocacy group. I say “was” because Foster resigned her position with this organization on March 10, 2023 – less than 24 hours after Wilson’s resignation from Palmetto Family was announced.

Foster, 41, of Atlanta, Georgia, left her position for “personal reasons,” according to a statement from the group.

While the timing of the two statements strongly suggested the two resignations were linked, this news outlet has been able to confirm Foster’s departure from her previous organization was actually tied to another issue – one pre-dating her association with Wilson.

(Click to view)

Catherine Foster (Provided)

“I have spent the last fifteen years defending life and advancing fundamental human rights and will continue to do so,” Foster told this news outlet. “These are the issues that really matter.”

Foster and her ex-husband divorced several years ago. Wilson and his wife became separated in November 2021. Foster and Wilson met a little more than six weeks ago in a professional capacity and were later connected via text by a mutual friend, sources familiar with their relationship told this news outlet.

“Every family goes through tough times,” Wilson told this news outlet. “Sometimes they work out. Sometimes they don’t. I love my family. Always have. Always will. Come what may.”

Is Wilson’s love of his family reciprocated, though?

His eldest daughter, 24-year-old Carly Grosse of Columbia, S.C., declined for the moment to provide comment on the scandal surrounding her father – but indicated she and at least one more of her siblings might break their silence soon.

“I know we definitely want to speak to the situation from our perspectives, and we feel strongly that this issue is not something that should be kept hidden from others by our father and Palmetto Family,” Grosse told me. “We will certainly comment when the time is right.”

As for Palmetto Family, its board remains in turmoil – with some members defending the decision to keep Wilson at the helm during the Vision ’24 conference and others indignant over his association with the organization and its national gala.

Based in Columbia, S.C. Palmetto Family’s stated objective is to “persuasively present biblical principles in the centers of influence on issues affecting the family through research, communication, and networking.” The group has played a key role in the ongoing debate at the S.C. State House over abortion. Its vice president, Mitch Prosser, is continuing to lead the organization in an interim capacity as a national search for a replacement gets underway.

