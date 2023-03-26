Georgia Teen Tortured By Students

Police in Glynn County, Georgia are investigating a horrific instance of alleged torture which left a 19-year-old fighting for his life in a local hospital.

Astoundingly, local media in Brunswick, Georgia – the seat of coastal Glynn County – are using terms like “hazing” and “bullying” to describe what happened to 19-year-old Trent Lehrkamp at the hands of his abusers.

Based on the photos and videos circulating online, this is far worse than “hazing” or “bullying.”

As is the case in so many cases like this, perpetrators recorded videos and posted photos to social media as they lured their victim to a home, bound him with duct tape, spray painted him, (including his face and eyes) urinated on him, defecated on him, waterboarded him, poured liquor down his throat and forced him to ingest hallucinogenic mushrooms, allegedly.

Others watched the torture and did nothing to interview on Lehrkamp’s behalf.

Hours later, Lehrkamp was reportedly dumped off outside the emergency room at Southeast Georgia medical center – unconscious and barely breathing. He remains hospitalized.

The alleged perpetrators of this attack – several of whom mugged for social media posts as they participated in these atrocities – are said to be students at Glynn Academy, a public school in Brunswick. Lehrkamp graduated from this school in May of 2022.

(Click to view)

Georgia teens pose for social media pictures during the torture of 19-year-old Trent Lehrkamp of Saint Simons Island, Georgia (Provided)

“School officials have confirmed that some of the students are current students, but that the incident appears to have taken place at the home of a former student who dropped out,” local radio station WGIG 98.7 reported on Sunday.

“The Glynn County police department is currently conducting a criminal investigation regarding an incident that took place involving minors,” a statement from the county’s board of commissioners noted. “The story of this incident has been posted on social media channels within the community over the weekend.”

According to the statement, the agency’s criminal investigation division “is gathering facts, interviews, evidence, and other relevant information on this incident.”

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call 912-264-1333 or email tips to Glynn County’s silent witness email address.

The county’s statement was issued late Sunday morning – nearly five full days after police initially responded to the hospital in response to a reported overdose. That hardly seems an encouraging response considering significant portions of this crime transpired on social media.

“To not compromise the current investigation, GCPD will keep the public up to date with information as allowed,” the statement continued.

As of Sunday, no arrests had been made in the case according to reporter Michael Hall of The Brunswick News.

Several of the individuals alleged to have participated in the abduction and torture of Lehrkamp hail from prominent local families, sources familiar with the situation told this news outlet. That has prompted many in the community to question the investigation – and lack of coverage of it locally.

“This is why (it) took so long to come out,” one local parent told this news outlet. “They were going to try and sweep this under the rug.”

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

