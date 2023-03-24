South Carolina Lawmakers Eye Kirkman Finlay For Comptroller Post

South Carolina legislative leaders appear to be zeroing in on one of their former colleagues as the top candidate to replace outgoing state comptroller Richard Eckstrom.

Eckstrom announced his impending resignation yesterday in a letter to governor Henry McMaster. He is stepping down on April 30, 2023 to “give members of the General Assembly time to begin a process to elect my replacement.”

That process may not take very long …

According to my sources, leaders in the S.C.General Assembly appear to be gravitating toward former state representative Kirkman Finlay III as their top choice to replace Eckstrom.

Finlay – a farmer and businessman from Richland County – spent a decade in the House of Representatives. Prior to that, he spent four years as a city of Columbia, S.C. council member. Known for his brusque demeanor and willingness to ask blunt questions, Finlay has been described by some State House insiders as an “acquired taste.”

“He has master’s degree in asshole,” one GOP operative said.

What Finlay may lake in retail political skill, though, he more than makes up for in business acumen. And frankly, that’s just what the doctor ordered for this office – whose outgoing occupant announced his resignation a little over a month after copping to a $3.5 billion “anomaly” in the state’s general fund budget.

“We discovered there were some differences in the way the state was accounting for cash that was transferred over to colleges and universities,” Eckstrom told a Senate panel in early February.

Shortly thereafter, S.C. Senate finance committee chairman Harvey Peeler authorized an investigation into Eckstrom – and last week lawmakers introduced bipartisan legislation to begin the process of removing him from office saying he “willfully neglected his duties.”

Support for Finlay as a replacement is already bubbling up on social media – including a Facebook post from GOP political operative Chris Slick.

“I say we all consider encouraging our legislators to back Republican, fiscally conservative representative Kirkman Finlay – a wealthy and successful businessman – for the interim job,” Slick wrote. “I don’t have Kirkman‘s permission to post this, I don’t even know if he’s interested in the job, but he would right the ship, clean house, and get our state finances back in order right quick.”

Slick’s post drew a host of favorable comments – including multiple endorsements from sitting state lawmakers.

S.C. speaker pro tempore Tommy Pope (Travis Bell Photography)

“Kirkman wouldn’t put up with the financial mistakes,” S.C. speaker pro tempore Tommy Pope wrote in one such comment.

Pope and I have had our disagreements in recent months, but we are simpatico when it comes to his assessment of Finlay’s nonexistent tolerance of fiscal chicanery.

I reached out to Finlay on Friday morning to gauge his interest in the position.

“If approached, I am always willing to help South Carolina,” he told me.

Finlay declined to elaborate on his statement, or discuss any conversations he has had with legislative leaders about the position.

Whomever the General Assembly elects to take Eckstrom’s place will serve out the remainder of his unexpired term – which runs through January 2027. Looking longer-term, lawmakers could move to make this office an appointed position – but such a change would require an amendment to the state constitution.

