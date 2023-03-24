Alan Wilson Putting His Political Capital To Good Use

We will be releasing our latest edition of the FITSNews’ political stock index today, but there’s little doubt it will include yet another positive plug for South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson – who has been riding a wave of momentum following his office’s successful prosecution of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh.

Wilson’s office deserves the plaudits it is receiving for this victory – even if the Murdaugh conviction was one (egg) juror’s last-second dismissal away from a vastly different outcome.

Murdaugh’s conviction (and the inspirational integrity of S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman, who presided over the proceedings) did much to restore faith in the Palmetto State’s notoriously corrupt judicial branch of government. But what Wilson is doing now is far more important to the long-term health of justice in South Carolina.

Simply put, he is putting the political capital he amassed during the Murdaugh trial to good use … with the goal of bringing about transformative change in an area of government where it is desperately needed.

And has been desperately needed for years …

*****

SUBSCRIBE …

*****

In the pages of The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier, Wilson penned a guest column earlier this week arguing that “South Carolina needs meaningful judicial reform now more than ever.”

“A hallmark of good government is when each branch of government has an equal check on the two other branches,” Wilson wrote. “However, our current system has removed the executive branch from having any meaningful checks on the judicial branch to the benefit of the legislative branch.”

“For there to be any effective judicial reform, two things must happen: First, the executive branch of government must be equally represented in the selection of judicial candidates, and second, it must have the ability to provide ongoing oversight over judicial conduct,” Wilson continued.

Regular readers of our news outlet know that this has been a front-burner issue for us for many years … and with good reason.

Powerful lawyer-legislators in the S.C. General Assembly handpick judges, set their salaries, control their budgets … and then reap the ill-gotten rewards of this control. As I have often noted, South Carolina is one of only two states in America in which lawmakers elect judges – making the judicial branch of government in the Palmetto State nothing more than a legislative annex, perpetually bending to the will of the powerful lawmakers who control it.

It’s actually worse than that, though. A clique of influential legislative leaders choose which candidates their colleagues vote on in a cozy “screening” process that more often than not presents the legislative body with a fait accompli.

(Click to view)

David Pascoe (S.C. First Solicitor’s Office)

As S.C. first solicitor David Pascoe noted in a guest column on our news outlet just today, this clique of lawmakers “routinely predetermines the outcome of judicial elections by exercising extraordinary power to limit the number and types of candidates legislators will consider.”

According to Pascoe, the entire process is “clouded in secrecy and often dictates the outcome before legislators cast a single public vote.”

Sadly, state lawmakers have refused to heed calls to reform this opaque system. And the fatal consequences of their failure keep adding up … while victims are continually made to suffer. And public safety continues to erode.

Can Wilson change that?

We will know more this coming Monday (March 27, 2023) when he joins Pascoe, ten other solicitors and fourteen sheriffs in a “bipartisan coalition of law enforcement leaders.” This coalition will push for “legislative action” on judicial reform, I am told.

Obviously, I will reserve judgment on Wilson’s specific judicial selection reforms until he articulates them. But his calls for incorporating the executive branch in the selection of judges – and for “ongoing (executive) oversight into judicial conduct” – are solid starting points.

Hopefully, his coalition’s engagement on this issue will help facilitate a long-overdue shift away from South Carolina’s current, corrupt injustice system and toward something the Palmetto State has lacked for centuries … a system of justice.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

