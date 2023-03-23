Murdaugh Estate Auction: Everything Must Go

You can’t take it with you … not forever, anyway.

One of the grim realities of the human experience is that, to borrow a line from the late Chris Cornell, “the lives we make never seem to ever get us anywhere but dead.”

None of us can cheat death.

None of us can take it with us – any of it.

And none of us know the day – or the hour – when the bell will toll for us.

One thing we know? That one day it will be us laid out neatly on a slab. One day it will be us on the “wrong side of the dirt.” Or returning to dirt, rather. One day all of our earthly possessions – and the cherished memories which once surrounded them – will be spread out on tables for perfect strangers to rife through and cast lots to obtain.

Like I said, it’s grim … or at least it’s grim depending on your conception of the eternal. Those acquainted with the heirophany view it a bit differently, but we are increasingly in the minority in this country.

Anyway, such a scene unfolded in a steel-walled warehouse in Pembroke, Georgia on Thursday afternoon as numerous items from the country estate of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh – including items from the Moselle hunting property where the disbarred attorney savagely murdered his wife Maggie Murdaugh and younger son Paul Murdaugh – were sold at auction.

The Murdaugh estate was handled by Liberty Auction, an entity which boasts “biweekly estate auctions” featuring lots from “many different estate sales from all over Georgia and South Carolina under one roof.”

This particular lot drew a trove of treasure seekers hoping to head home with a memento from the Palmetto State’s ‘Crime of the Century.’

(Click to view)

Via Liberty Auction (Facebook)

In addition to the obligatory southern cotton displays, the Murdaugh auction included some rustic lamps and wall ornamentation …

(Click to view)

Via Liberty Auction (Facebook)

(Click to view)

Via Liberty Auction (Facebook)

There were also some presciently positioned hardcover books for sale …

(Click to view)

Via Liberty Auction (Facebook)

As if that wasn’t sufficiently jaw-dropping, the auction included a chillingly prophetic framed print of the 1934 poem ‘The Man in the Glass‘ by Peter Dale Wimbrow Sr. – in which a man is compelled to pass judgment on himself based on the person he sees looking back at him in the mirror …

(Click to view)

Via Liberty Auction (Facebook)

The auction also included a woman’s bicycle which was made famous after it was staged outside the main house at Moselle on the day jurors in Murdaugh’s double homicide trial took a field trip to the property.

The jury visit, which was requested by Murdaugh’s attorneys, actually wound up swaying jurors against him.

Was the bike too much?

(Click to view)

Via Liberty Auction (Facebook)

Sir Walter Scott also made an appearance at the auction, although it wasn’t his famous “Oh, what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive” quote – which was invoked by Murdaugh during his ill-advised testimony.

Instead, this Scott quote was from his poem ‘Old Christmastide …’

(Click to view)

Via Liberty Auction (Facebook)

Clothing items are also up for bid, including hunting apparel …

(Click to view)

Via Liberty Auction (Facebook)

There is even ammunition for sale, including shotgun shells and .300 blackout full metal jacket cartridges …

Via Liberty Auction (Facebook)

(Click to view)

Via Liberty Auction (Facebook)

It’s not immediately clear how much money the auction raised, but the proceeds from the sale – like the sale of Moselle itself – are already spoken for.

Moselle – which was in Maggie Murdaugh’s name at the time of her death – has been administered by Murdaugh’s brother, John Marvin Murdaugh. The property officially sold on March 22, 2023 for approximately $3.9 million . After attorneys’ fees, brokers’ fees and bank liens against the property were settled, roughly $1.2 million is expected to be available to the receivers who were appointed to oversee Murdaugh’s assets in connection with a high-profile wrongful death lawsuit.

Precise numbers will be forthcoming, a source familiar with the situation told this news outlet.

Obviously, that money is spoken for as well based on the terms of a settlement agreement reached back in January between the court-appointed receivers and various parties with civil claims against Murdaugh.

For the very latest on the battle for Murdaugh’s money, check out this article by our research director Jenn Wood …

