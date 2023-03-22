Upstate South Carolina Man Arrested On Child Sex Charges

An Upstate South Carolina man is looking at the possibility of serious prison time after child sex charges were filed against him this week. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced its agents had arrested Justin Stoddard, 35, of Piedmont, S.C. on March 16, 2023. Stoddard is charged with…

An Upstate South Carolina man is looking at the possibility of serious prison time after child sex charges were filed against him this week.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced its agents had arrested Justin Stoddard, 35, of Piedmont, S.C. on March 16, 2023. Stoddard is charged with four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of disseminating obscene material to a minor 12 years or younger.

Warrants allege these crimes were committed by Stoddard at a location in Simpsonville, S.C. between May 2019 and July 2021 – and involved a child who was under his custody or control at the time. They indicate Stoddard engaged in sexual battery with a child between the ages of 11 and 14 – and even recorded the crime on video.

How did this case originate?

“On March 25, 2022, a circuit court judge requested SLED to conduct an investigation regarding a questioned document from an appeal hearing that involved Justin Stoddard,” SLED spokeswoman Renée Wunderlich said in a statement. “During the course of SLED’s investigation, evidence of suspected criminal sexual conduct and voyeurism was discovered. The evidence discovered involved Stoddard, numerous unidentified individuals, and at least one identified juvenile.”

Stoddard was booked into the Greenville County detention center. His case will be handled by the office of S.C. thirteenth circuit solicitor Walt Wilkins.

As with all cases, Stoddard is considered innocent until proven guilty by the criminal justice system – or until such times as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges that may be filed against him.

Here is SLED’s release and the warrants accompanying it …

