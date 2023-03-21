Woman Who Sent Alex Murdaugh ‘Doomsday Text’ Speaks Out

The woman who sent convicted killer Alex Murdaugh a chilling, prophetic text message about a “great tribulation” just hours before he murdered his wife and younger son is speaking out … saying she contacted him as part of what amounted to a spiritual outreach campaign for the Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Murdaugh received the ominous text message from his former client, Cynthia Washington of Seabrook Island, S.C., at 5:26 p.m. EDT on June 7, 2021. A little over three hours later, he savagely murdered his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and younger son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, at the family’s hunting compound in Colleton County.

“The end is now upon you,” the text message to Murdaugh noted, quoting the book of Ezekiel.

After quoting several additional passages from the Old Testament prophet, it concluded with this ominous warning:

“People will realize that money cannot save them from the coming calamity.”

*****

SUBSCRIBE …

*****

According to Washington, she got to know Murdaugh when he represented her and her husband in a legal matter several years ago.

“I have nothing bad to say about Alex,” she said, recalling Murdaugh as a “such a sweet person.”

“Every time me and my husband would go in he would give us a hug,” she said. “Me and my husband we just loved him. He was so good to us.”

What prompted Washington to send Murdaugh this message? According to her, the scripture was randomly generated and disseminated as part of a daily outreach program downloaded from her Jehovah’s Witness cell phone app.

Murdaugh is currently housed at Kirkland Correctional Institution approximately seven miles northwest of Columbia, S.C. He is serving two life sentences for the murders of his wife and son. His attorneys filed a notice of appeal in his case on March 9, 2023.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

