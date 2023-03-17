Joe Cunningham Launches Consulting Firm

The (not-so) big news coming out of Charleston, South Carolina this week is that former Democratic gubernatorial nominee Joe Cunningham has started his own firm – Cunningham Consulting.

Based in the historic Holy City, Cunningham’s firm purports to provide clients with guidance on public affairs, government relations, business consulting and economic development, public relations, strategic partnerships and creative/ digital services.

Can Cunningham actually do any of those things? Doubtful. But he was never really an “ocean engineer,” either – and that didn’t stop him from pretending he was.

While Cunningham’s name is the only one listed on his new firm’s marquee (which features a recycled campaign photo of the politician), he claims he is supported by “a team of problem solvers ready to join your team and help you navigate any challenges you face and turn them into opportunities.”

Cunningham’s team insists it can “build coalitions to assist its clients in reaching their goals.”

Really? “Build coalitions?”

Just five months ago, Cunningham got his ass absolutely handed to him by an uninspiring “Republican” incumbent – one who was dealing with a divided base and saddled with a status quo legacy.

How did that historic defeat unfold? Because instead of building coalitions, Cunningham was all about obliterating them. Seriously, this guy managed to alienate black voters and old voters – two constituencies you really need to keep happy if you expect to have any electoral future (especially as a Democrat).

Even though his candidacy was never viable, Cunningham had no problem pretending it was in order to raise money.

“The latest poll shows our campaign is neck and neck,” Cunningham’s campaign claimed in a September 2022 email, citing an article in Statehouse Report as its source. “We’re really close to overtaking McMaster.”

Never mind this “article” was based on a leaked internal poll …

Nonetheless, Cunningham’s lead strategist Tyler Jones touted the Democratic nominee as having a “clear path to victory” – and solicited additional campaign contributions from donors based on this manufactured coverage.

What a joke …

Three days before the election, I projected McMaster would thrash Cunningham by an eleven-point spread – a definitional landslide. McMaster wound up thumping the native Kentuckian by 17.37 percent – the largest GOP gubernatorial triumph in the last six election cycles.

Now Cunningham wants to use his renowned “coalition-building” skills on behalf of various corporate and political clients?

LOL.

Fools and their money are soon parted, people. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if some of the same people Cunningham targeted for gubernatorial donations wind up on his “business development” call list. Which I’d imagine is shorter than one might imagine (not unlike Cunningham, I’m told).

My suspicion is this failed politician is hoping to capitalize on national Democrats’ decision to move the Palmetto State’s presidential primary to the top spot on their electoral calendar. Or maybe he’s trying to drum up some “bipartisan” business from left-of-center GOP interests (of which there are plenty in South Carolina).

Either way … what exactly does he bring to the table?

Last time I checked, the only redeemable quality this guy ever had is no longer part of his equation … making him nothing but another empty suit with his hand out, trying to bank on a name that frankly never was all that formidable in the first place.

