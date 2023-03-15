Ron DeSantis’ Backers Making Noise In Early-Voting States

Supporters of Florida governor Ron DeSantis are making moves in early-voting primary states – looking to build momentum for his presumptive presidential candidacy in the increasingly likely bid he makes it official. Of interest? Some of these supporters happen to be appointees of former U.S. president Donald Trump – who announced his candidacy last fall.

Former Virginia attorney general Ken Cuccinelli – who served as a deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under Trump – is organizing a four-state tour on DeSantis’ behalf beginning this week.

According to an advisory released by his Never Back Down political action committee – one of at least four PACs organized in support of DeSantis’ candidacy – Cuccinelli is visiting Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada over the coming week.

Cuccinelli’s South Carolina itinerary calls for stops in Columbia, Charleston, Greenville and Spartanburg on Monday and Tuesday of next week (March 20-21, 2023).

“We launched this grassroots effort less than a week ago and the response has been incredible!” Cuccinelli said in a statement. “Americans across the country are pouring in and calling on governor Ron DeSantis to run for president because they are hungry for conservative leadership. I’m excited to begin building our effort in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada over the next two weeks.”

Cuccinelli isn’t the only former Trump supporter to launch a pro-DeSantis PAC. Strategist Ed Rollins – previously affiliated with a pro-Trump PAC – launched the group Ready For Ron last year. Another Trump backer from Texas – John Thomas – launched the Ron To The Rescue PAC last November.

“I still like the guy,” Thomas told Christian Datoc of The Washington Examiner last year, referring to Trump. “I just think he should move from a party leader to a party elder.”

“it really is a sport about winning,” Thomas added. “If you don’t win, you can’t enact your legislative agenda. It’s not just about rallies and having a good time. It’s about winning, and Trump has kind of called into question at best his ability to do that anymore.”

Trump and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley are the only two announced candidates for the GOP nomination at this point … although a host of hopefuls could throw their hats into the ring prior to the commencement of partisan primary elections.

Republicans kick off their primary process with the Iowa Caucus on February 5, 2024. New Hampshire comes eight days later (February 13, 2024) followed by South Carolina and Nevada (February 24, 2024). As for Democrats, they are currently scheduled to kick off their primary process in the Palmetto State on February 3, 2024 followed by New Hampshire and Nevada (February 6, 2024), Georgia (February 13, 2024) and Michigan (February 27, 2024).

