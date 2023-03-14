Hating On Hate Crime Legislation

South Carolina’s “Republican” supermajority has overwhelmingly approved a hate crimes bill that would duplicate federal statutes aimed at criminalizing thought.

Dozens of GOP lawmakers – including House speaker Murrell Smith and speaker pro tempore Tommy Pope – joined Democrats in supporting this legislation, which would impose “penalty enhancements for certain crimes” in which victims were intentionally selected based on “certain factors.”

What factors?

The bill – H. 3104 – would add penalties for criminal acts in which victims were “intentionally selected, in whole or in part, because of the person’s belief or perception regarding the victim’s race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, sexual orientation, or physical or mental disability.”

Like the underlying violent crime, such “intentional selection” must be proved beyond a reasonable doubt by prosecutors during a separate hearing following the original trial.

“The court shall permit the prosecuting agency and the defense to present evidence relevant to the (hate crimes) determination,” the proposed statute noted.

Thought policing, in other words …

Beyond adding a time-consuming wrinkle to an already backlogged criminal justice system, reaching such “determinations” could prove problematic on another front …

While the proposed bill would add multiple penalties for purported “hate crimes” – including the assignment of civil liability, $10,000 in additional criminal fines and up to five years in prison – its current language contains absolutely zero guidance as to how these discriminatory factors should be defined.

It merely compels “the court with competent jurisdiction over the underlying offense (to) instruct the trier of fact to find a special verdict as to a violation of the provisions of this section.”

Again, though … based on what definitions?

This is opening Pandora’s box – creating a breeding ground for selective enforcement.

To be clear: I have no problem with lawmakers buttressing the anemic sentences South Carolina judges are currently doling out for violent crimes in the Palmetto State. Regular readers of this news outlet are well aware sentencing reform (i.e. longer jail terms for violent criminals) is a key plank in our judicial reform agenda.

But is criminalizing thought via undefined standards really the answer? I think not …

Also, state-level hate crime laws are duplicative. The federal government already has expansive hate crime statutes on its books (18 U.S. Code § 249) – and as the case of convicted white supremacist murderer Dylann Roof made abundantly clear, federal charges always preempt state charges (especially in high-profile cases).

The biggest reason to oppose this proposed statute, though? It is a dangerous incursion on liberty.

“I’ve often written that ‘crime is crime’ and that some degree of hate is required for the commission of most violent crimes,” I noted the last time this legislation began advancing through the S.C. General Assembly. “Adding superfluous charges in the hopes of criminalizing the thought processes that ostensibly led to their commission strikes me as silly – to say nothing of creating a slippery slope toward a full-scale assault on the First Amendment.”

South Carolina needs tougher penalties on violent crimes. And I’m open to most any vehicle that gets us there.

But this is a sloppy statute … and a slippery slope. And if the Palmetto State is going to go down this road (which I am not suggesting it should), it better damn well tighten up its “hate crime” definitions to avoid the pitfalls of selective enforcement.

