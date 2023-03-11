Murdaugh Trial Recap, Judicial Reform – Week In Review 3/11/2023

The FITSNews’ crew returned to the Palmetto State capital this week following a six-week stay in Walterboro, South Carolina – where we provided gavel-to-gavel coverage of the double homicide trial of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh.

While I am beyond thrilled to be home with my wife and children (the youngest of whom makes a brief appearance at the beginning of this week’s episode), I’d be lying if I said I didn’t miss Walterboro – which served as an incredibly accommodating and gracious host throughout South Carolina’s ‘Trial of the Century.’

Our last six episodes of the ‘Week In Review’ were filmed on location in the Palmetto Lowcountry – five from the Colleton County courthouse and one from Moselle, the scene of the savage June 7, 2021 slayings of 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and her youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh.

This week, we were back in our Columbia, S.C. studios previewing what’s next in the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga and updating our audience on some opportunistic political machinations occurring in its aftermath …

*****

SHOW NOTES …

MURDAUGHS

GLORIA SATTERFIELD FINANCIAL CRIMES ARE UP NEXT

STEPHEN SMITH INVESTIGATION: AN UPDATE

EGG JUROR DOESN’T WANT TO TALK

WALTERBORO FOR THE WIN …

JUDICIAL REFORM

SENATOR TRIES TO TORPEDO JUDICIAL REFORM

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

