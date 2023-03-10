South Carolina Cops Seek Suspects In University Shooting

Agents of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are enlisting the public’s help in identifying two persons believed to have been involved in a recent shooting on the campus of historically black S.C. State University (SCSU).

The shooting took place at approximately 12:30 a.m. EDT on March 3, 2023 at the Hugine Suites dormitory. One male student was wounded in the shooting – which resulted in a campus-wide lockdown.

Here is the clip released on Friday afternoon by SLED …

(Click to view)

FITSNews/ YouTube

Anyone with information regarding last week’s shooting is encouraged to contact SLED’s Lowcountry regional office at 843-782-3822.

SCSU has spent millions of dollars in recent years to beef up its campus security. This includes the hiring of six new police officers and the installation of metal detectors at entrances to the 3,200-seat Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center and the 22,000-seat Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.

SCSU also spent more than $1 million adding lighting and cameras around its residence halls and campus classroom facilities. A total of 700 cameras and 27 emergency call boxes were installed as part of that initiative, according to school officials.

