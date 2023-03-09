Alex Murdaugh’s Attorneys File Notice Of Appeal

Attorneys for convicted killer Alex Murdaugh served the state of South Carolina on Thursday afternoon with notice of their intention to appeal his recent convictions on murder and weapons charges.

The notice does not lay out the grounds for Murdaugh’s appeal, it merely states that Murdaugh “appeals his convictions and sentences.”

The notice was filed with the S.C. court of appeals by attorneys Dick Harpootlian, Jim Griffin and Margaret Fox.

Murdaugh was found guilty last week in the savage slayings of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and younger son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh on June 7, 2021 at Moselle – the family’s 1,700-acre hunting property straddling the Salkehatchie River on the border of Colleton and Hampton counties.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole by S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman last Friday.

*****

THE NOTICE …

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

