South Carolina Senator Tries To Torpedo Judicial Reform

Being tied down in Walterboro, South Carolina for the last six weeks covering the double homicide trial of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh was arduous … but it gave me a much-needed break from dodging the feces flung in Columbia, S.C. by (poop emoji)-filled Palmetto State politicians.

And thank God for that …

Unfortunately, this break is over … and my return to South Carolina’s capital cesspool (err, city ) was marred by the rank opportunism of one particularly (poop emoji)-full politician from Charleston, S.C.

I’m referring to state senator Chip Campsen – a hardcore social conservative/ fiscal liberal/ crony environmentalist who embodies everything that’s wrong with this state’s self-serving, change-averse, results-challenged legislature.

During remarks on the floor of the S.C. Senate this week, Campsen sought to appropriate unto himself and his legislative colleagues honors belonging to S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman – who presided over the Murdaugh trial with grace and distinction. Campsen also had the gall to suggest Newman’s fair and well-reasoned rulings throughout the trial were somehow synonymous with a universally held judicial ethos – one in which Palmetto State robes treat clients of lawyer-legislators no differently than anyone else.

Let me be clear: Nothing could be further from the truth.

As I noted on multiple occasions throughout our live coverage of the Murdaugh trial, Newman is an outlier – an exception to the rule. The man is a proverbial “lone reed,” or as I noted on social media this week “an island of integrity in a sea of corruption.”

How does South Carolina’s “justice” system usually work? Like this …

And this …

And this …

And this …

And as our Murdaugh readers are well aware, like this …

And this …

And this …

Nonetheless, Campsen shamelessly exploited (and attempted to expropriate) Newman’s command performance during a lengthy dialogue with state senator Dick Harpootlian, who was back in Columbia after spending the past six weeks in Walterboro representing Murdaugh.

Listen to this utter trite …

(Click to view)

FITSNews/ YouTube

Campsen should be embarrassed for wasting taxpayer time on such self-indulgent bloviation. Unless the Senate was debating a bill aimed at reforming how judges are selected (which it should be doing, but isn’t) there was absolutely no point to this conversation.

It was two politicians rhetorically fellating each other in defense of their failed system …

“I have an opinion on this,” Campsen said.

Really? You don’t say …

“One of the criticisms against the way we elect and choose judges in South Carolina is that they’ll be beholden to legislators once they get on the bench,” Campsen said.

“Didn’t happen in this case,” Harpootlian interrupted as the chamber erupted in laughter. “Did not happen in this case, trust me, okay? I’ve got a couple of big black and blue marks on this rear end of mine that will affirm that.”

That much is accurate … although it’s worth pointing out Newman (in addition to being a man of integrity) is retiring at the end of his current term, meaning he won’t be up for judicial screening or legislative election again. Ever.

So even if Newman were susceptible to political pressures emanating from the legislature (which he isn’t) … as a retiring judge no such pressure can be applied to him.

Nonetheless, Campsen wouldn’t let it go …

“I always/ often hear this criticism that if the General Assembly elects judges then they’re going to be beholden to lawmakers and I just wanted to make that point – that didn’t happen to you in this trial,” Campsen said to Harpootlian.

In addition to defending the failed status quo, Campsen proceeded to excoriate the concept of popular judicial elections.

“The scales of justice don’t have any fingers to stick into the wind,” he said. “(But) that’s what will happen if we have popularly elected judges.”

Maybe so … but anything is better than a system which has enabled institutional corruption, shredded the rights of victims, empowered violent criminals and materially eroded public safety.

That Campsen would hold up an honorable man like judge Newman in an effort to perpetuate that system is simply beyond contemptible … but then again he’s a career lawyer-legislator who has been in the General Assembly for a quarter century.

I suppose “contemptible” kind of goes with the territory at this point …

