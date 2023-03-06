Former South Carolina ‘Reporter Of The Year’ Leaving Post And Courier

Former South Carolina ‘Reporter of the Year’ Avery Wilks is leaving The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier, dealing a major blow to the Palmetto State’s newspaper of record.

The chief investigative reporter for the Post and Courier‘s Columbia, S.C. bureau – and its lead reporter on the Alex Murdaugh story – Wilks is stepping down to become vice president of communications for South Carolina’s electric cooperatives, according to his Twitter page.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Wilks tweeted. “South Carolina is home. I’m staying in Columbia, a city that has been nothing but good to me since I started at USC in 2011. But it’s time for a new challenge.”

*****

SUBSCRIBE …

*****

This news outlet has battled Wilks for scoops for several years. The highest compliment I can pay him is that he won more of those battles than he lost.

A 2015 graduate of the University of South Carolina honors college, Wilks hails from Chester, S.C. In 2018, the S.C. Press Association (SCPA) named him its ‘Reporter of the Year.’

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

