‘Week In Review’ From Moselle: Alex Murdaugh’s Double Homicide Trial Is Over

Justice and accountability in the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga have a long way to go, though …

The double homicide trial of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh is over … but the crime and corruption saga bearing his name goes on.

In this week’s edition of the FITSNews ‘Week In Review,’ research director Jenn Wood and I recap the dramatic conclusion of this six-week odyssey (including clips from the most decisive moments inside the Colleton County courtroom). We also provide a preview of the Murdaugh-related cases yet to be argued, potential charges yet to be filed … and avenues of research related to this case we plan on exploring moving forward.

Among the angles we are pursuing?

Drugs. Theft. And institutional (judicial) corruption.

Also, don’t forget Curtis “Eddie” Smith has an upcoming criminal trial … and there remains a high-profile wrongful death case filed in civil court on behalf of the late Mallory Beach (which is the focus of the recent Netflix documentary on the Murdaugh family). Beach’s tragic 2019 death began the unspooling of the Murdaugh legal dynasty – which had steered the “wheel of justice” in the South Carolina Lowcountry for more than a century.

Murdaugh – now officially known as S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC) inmate number 00390394 – is also likely to face multiple additional indictments at the state and federal level.

Oh, and Murdaugh’s attorneys – led by Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin – have made it clear they intend to file an appeal in his double homicide case within ten days.

Bottom line? This story is far from over … and you can count on this news outlet to continue leading the coverage of it no matter where it takes us.

