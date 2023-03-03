LIVE FEED – ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Trial: Alex Murdaugh Sentencing Hearing

SCROLL DOWN FOR UPDATES

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh will stand before South Carolina circuit court judge Clifton Newman on Friday and receive his fate – which is widely expected to be a pair of consecutive life sentences (without the possibility of parole) on the murder charges and additional years on the two weapons charges.

Having been found guilty of the savage slayings of his wife and younger son on Thursday evening, the disbarred, disgraced Palmetto State attorney – decked out in prison garb and shackled at the hands and feet – will look markedly different than he has in court over the past six weeks.

During his trial, Murdaugh has appeared in neatly pressed shirts, slacks and sport coats.

Not anymore …

After six weeks of testimony, a Colleton County reportedly took less than an hour to find Murdaugh guilty of brutally murdering his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh on June 7, 2021 at Moselle – the family’s 1,700-acre hunting property straddling the Salkehatchie River on the border of Colleton and Hampton counties.

“I’m sorry,” Murdaugh mouthed to his surviving son, Buster Murdaugh, as he was handcuffed and led out of the courtroom. “I love you. I love you.”

*****

*****

Murdaugh’s attorneys have thirty days to appeal his convictions, and his sister Lynn Goettee noted on social media that we should expect a “lengthy appeals process.”

While that process unfolds, Murdaugh will be transferred at some point over the next few days from the custody of the Colleton County sheriff’s office into the custody of the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC).

What will that process look like? In South Carolina, all new male inmates are taken to Kirkland reception and evaluation center – which is located approximately seven miles northwest of Columbia, S.C.

Kirkland is a maximum security prison which is part of the Broad River road correctional complex. The facility “receives, assesses, classifies and assigns all male offenders age 17 and above sentenced to 91 days or more.”

According to my sources, Murdaugh will be housed in a secure unit at Kirkland and evaluated to determine where his best placement within the SCDC system will be. That decision will be made based on a number of factors including a medical examination, mental health assessment and other tests.

(Click to view)

Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool



The scion of an influential South Carolina legal dynasty, Murdaugh once led the Palmetto State’s powerful trial lawyers’ lobby. Today, he is at the center of a maze of alleged criminality known as the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

To be clear: Murdaugh’s conviction on murder charges does NOT mean this story is over. Far from it.

The 54-year-old is also staring down a multitude of alleged financial crimes (many of which he admitted to on the stand last week) as well as drug charges and allegations of obstruction of justice tied to a fatal 2019 boat crash involving his late son. Additionally, he is facing fraud charges tied to a bizarre, botched suicide attempt on Labor Day weekend in 2021.

All of these are state charges. Murdaugh has yet to be charged federally – although our sources say that is likely to change very soon. Murdaugh is also expected to be slapped with additional state charges, as well.

Oh, and to top it all off he was charged last week with a misdemeanor contraband offense by Colleton County deputies.

*****

THE FEED …

9:41 a.m. EST – Court has resumed. Judge Newman has taken the stand. Creighton Waters has handed the sentencing sheets to Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill. The State has no victim impact statements at this time. Waters states Murdaugh is a “cunning manipulator.” He states Murdaugh violated the trust of his family, friends, law partners, and most of all, Maggie and Paul.

9:05 a.m. EST – Alex Murdaugh has arrived at the Colleton County Courthouse for his sentencing hearing.

Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse for his sentencing hearing on March 3, 2023.

Brett Flashnick/FITSNews

8:15 a.m. EST – Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters speaks with Good Morning America …

“I think in the end, we will have a just result for Maggie and Paul.”



Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters talks about Alex Murdaugh’s double murder conviction and what he anticipates for sentencing. https://t.co/Cl7T7k85Ih pic.twitter.com/AyJcBfRkZY — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 3, 2023

*****

