O.J. Simpson Says He’s ‘Not Qualified’ To Say If Alex Murdaugh Did It

In one of the most surreal moments of the ‘Murdaugh Murders‘ crime and corruption saga, the man at the center of the twentieth century’s ‘Trial of the Century’ is weighing in on the man at the heart of the Palmetto State’s ‘Trial of the Century.’

O.J. Simpson – who infamously avoided a criminal conviction in 1995 in connection with the murders of his wife and her friend – took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to share his thoughts on disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh.

“A whole lot of people are asking me what I think about this Alex Murdaugh trial – I don’t know why they think I’m an expert on it, but,” Simpson said.

Really?

According to Simpson, he tuned into the proceedings when Murdaugh – whom he described as a “habitual liar” – took the stand last week.

“I watched him take the stand and I thought it was probably a mistake because the guy is an admitted liar,” Simpson said. “The question is what he lied about. Lying and stealing money is a little different than murder.”

Simpson said he felt Murdaugh was searching for a juror or wow with whom he could connect.

“I realized in watching him testify what he was doing,” Simpson continued. “He was just trying to relate to one or two of those jurors that he was a good old boy – he was one of them. And I’m not sure he didn’t succeed in doing that.”

The kicker?

“I am not qualified to really say if the guy did it or he didn’t do it,” Simpson said.

Yeah …

Take a look …

People keep asking me my opinion of the Alex Murdaugh trial. pic.twitter.com/G7F7F3S83Z — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) March 2, 2023

Ultimately, Simpson said he came to the conclusion Murdaugh was guilty.

“From what I’ve seen do I think it’s more likely that he did it?” Simpson asked. “Yes. I would have to say there’s a lot of reasonable doubt there.”

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh on June 7, 2021 at Moselle – the family’s 1,700-acre hunting property straddling the Salkehatchie River on the border of Colleton and Hampton counties. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and for the last six weeks has been standing trial in Walterboro – part of a five-county region of the Lowcountry his famous family ruled like a fiefdom for more than a century.

The scion of an influential South Carolina legal dynasty, Murdaugh once led the Palmetto State’s powerful trial lawyers’ lobby. Today, he remains squarely at the epicenter of a maze of alleged criminality known as the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

