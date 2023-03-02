‘Murdaugh Murders’ Trial: Alex Murdaugh Guilty On All Counts

Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was found guilty on all counts in the brutal double homicide of his wife and son in Colleton County on Thursday evening.

But the verdict in the Palmetto State’s ‘Trial of the Century’ almost didn’t happen …

Prior to the removal of a juror earlier in the day, sources familiar with the deliberations indicate Murdaugh’s trial would have ended in a hung jury.

“She was dug in,” a source familiar with the deliberations confirmed, referring to the juror removed by S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman. “She said he was ‘not guilty’ and there was nothing anyone could do to change her mind.”

“She would have hung the jury,” another source confirmed.

*****

SUBSCRIBE …

*****

As our researcher Jenn Wood reported earlier today, Newman removed the juror in question for having improper conversations with three individuals about the case. The juror allegedly lied to Newman about these communications.

Newman removed her “in order to protect the integrity of the process.”

“You have been by all accounts a great juror,” Newman said, saying she had been “attentive to the case.”

Newman added that he was “not suggesting you intentionally did anything wrong” and thanked the juror for her service.

Her removal paved the way to a guilty verdict hours later …

According to my sources, the first vote of the jury as it began deliberating shortly after 3:50 p.m. EST was 11-1 in favor of guilty. It took only approximately two hours and twenty At 6:10 p.m. EST, jurors reportedly indicated to court officials that they would not need dinner delivered to them.

This was the first indication that the lone holdout on the panel had been swayed …

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

