LIVE FEED – ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Trial: Day Twenty-Eight

Today could be the day of decision for disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh – whose fate is about to be entrusted into the hands of a jury of his peers. As dawn breaks on beautiful Walterboro, South Carolina – the self-proclaimed “front porch” of the Palmetto State’s picturesque Lowcountry – Murdaugh’s case could potentially land in jurors’ laps as soon as lunchtime.

Murdaugh’s attorney Jim Griffin is scheduled to deliver the closing argument for the defense this morning at 9:30 a.m. EST. Once Griffin his concluded his remarks, assistant attorney general John Meadors is expected to provide a brief rebuttal from the state.

At that point, S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman will deliver his instructions to the jury – reminding them of the charges Murdaugh is facing, the burden of proof shouldered by the prosecution and their responsibilities under the law in discharging the oaths they took weeks ago when this trial began.

Of interest? Each of these jurors was chosen back on January 25, 2023 – with Murdaugh providing an ‘aye’ or ‘nay’ to his attorneys as to which members of the pool he wanted to see selected (and which ones he wanted to be struck).

“Alex picked this jury himself,” one court insider told me at the time.

How long will jurors take once they receive this case? A general rule of thumb is that for every week of testimony, jurors take one day to deliberate – however many believe this jury could return a verdict within a few hours of being charged.

We shall see …

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh on June 7, 2021 at Moselle – the family’s 1,700-acre hunting property straddling the Salkehatchie River on the border of Colleton and Hampton counties. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and for the last six weeks has been standing trial in Walterboro – part of a five-county region of the Lowcountry his famous family ruled like a fiefdom for more than a century.

The scion of an influential South Carolina legal dynasty, Murdaugh once led the Palmetto State’s powerful trial lawyers’ lobby. Today, he remains squarely at the epicenter of a maze of alleged criminality known as the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

To keep up with the very latest from inside the Colleton County courthouse, follow our live feed below …

THE POLLS …

From the opening gavel of this trial, we have launched two daily polls asking readers to weigh in on 1) whether they think Alex Murdaugh is guilty or not guilty of murdering his late wife, Maggie Murdaugh and, 2) whether they think he is guilty or not guilty of murdering his late son, Paul Murdaugh.

The goal of our daily polls has been to track how perceptions of Murdaugh’s guilt or innocence related to the murders of his two alleged victims evolved over the course of the trial.

As of yesterday, 92 percent of respondents believed Murdaugh was guilty of killing his wife compared to roughly five percent who said he was not guilty and three percent who said they were unsure. Those guilty percentages were roughly identical when respondents were asked whether they believed Murdaugh murdered his son.

Here are today’s questions …

QUESTION ONE …

Based on the information you have now, is Alex Murdaugh guilty or not guilty of the murder of Maggie Murdaugh?

Guilty

Not Guilty

Unsure

QUESTION TWO …

Based on the information you have now, is Alex Murdaugh guilty or not guilty of the murder of Paul Murdaugh?

Guilty

Not Guilty

Unsure

THE FEED …

WANNA SOUND OFF?

BANNER: Andrew J. Whitaker/ Post and Courier/ Pool