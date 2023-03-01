Prioleau Alexander: The New World Order

As I was getting out of the Marine Corps back in 1989, the Berlin Wall fell.

And for American warriors, that seemed to be it — peace had come. Ronald Reagan won. An empire run by psychopaths for almost a century finally caved, and good triumphed over evil. The Soviet states fell into such chaos it seemed even the threat of nuclear war was over. Yes, the individual states still had nukes, but they were so bitterly divided, they couldn’t agree on what brand of vodka goes best with breakfast.

If Russia tried to act alone, none of their former comrades would help them — and they knew it. America’s arsenal of weapons could kill every Russian citizen, so mutually assured destruction was kinda/ sorta gone. Although no one “wins” a nuclear war, America would survive – and Russia would not.

Then came George H.W. Bush, declaring he wanted to lead a “kinder gentler America.” I remember thinking, “What a weak and whimpering way to move on from one of the greatest displays of strength and resolve in history. When you beat up the biggest bully on the playground, you don’t say to his buddies, ‘Now, let’s all get along.’ You say, ‘Who’s next? You want some? Come on.’”

Back in 1989, China was also no threat … they weren’t even on the military’s radar screen. Most Chinese diets consisted of tree bark — maybe a little dirt to season it. How could they possibly evolve into a threat?

The Middle East was no threat, either. We viewed those nations as nothing more than a source of oil, posing no danger to anyone other than themselves. And Afghanistan remained what it has been for centuries — the Graveyard of Empires, most recently having defeated the Soviet Empire, who invaded and slaughtered Afghanis without rules of engagement, rules of war, or media coverage to hold them to human standards. In short, Russia’s plan was to kill them all and let God sort them out. And they did exactly that … except they didn’t kill them all, and eventually fled in disgrace.

We were told, “Things are good. America is the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world; it’s time to enjoy the peace dividends, and share the wealth of that peace with nations around the world.”

We trusted our leaders, because why wouldn’t we? There were no enemies out there anymore, save for some smaller bands of radicals and revolutionaries. Even to a simple-minded Marine, it seemed maintaining the peace status would be easy … we simply needed to speak softly, carry a big stick, and serve as a captain that gently steers the global ship of state.

Bush and Clinton showed some restraint on their use of the military, with only the Gulf War being questionable. The invasion of Kuwait was a regional issue, and an argument can be made we should’ve refused to put boots on the ground (as we have refused to do with Ukraine and Russia). It did, however, demonstrate America wasn’t going to be entirely “kind and gentle,” and when push came to shove we were still willing to shove peace down an enemy’s throat.

Unfortunately, none of us civilians noted it was an enemy that didn’t stand a chance against us.

(Click to view)

Bill Clinton (Clinton Presidential Library)

Bush and Clinton, however, were asleep at the wheel when it came to China and Russia – both of which slowly and quietly began gaining strength.

Then, of course, came 9/11— and our leader was the stupidest human in history, George W. Bush. I can understand his dilemma a bit: Americans were unified in our desire for revenge – and not just tracking down the perpetrators of 9/11. Our collective bloodlust screamed for some country to be hammered into the sand.

This is when the wheels came off.

A friend of mine who grew up as a Christian in Egypt, surrounded by Arab and Muslim culture, told me, “I wonder if Bush even had a Muslim on his advisory staff. Or at least a native of somewhere in the Middle East. Watching things unfold since Day 1 of the invasion of Iraq was like watching a documentary called How to Radicalize the Middle East, and Ensure They Fight You Forever.

He went on to explain, “Time is viewed differently in the Middle East. If one of your ancestors killed one of mine 200 years ago, it may as well have happened today. It’s why Suni and Shia have been killing each other over a fairly minor disagreement since Mohamed died. Americans will forget this war in 20 years. It will remain fresh in the mind of Arabs forever.”

“Every single person in the Middle East is told,” he continued, “all day everyday by every media source, your life doesn’t suck because your government sucks — it sucks because of America. Period. America is the source of all your misery.”

Regardless, Bush (with virtually unified support from Congress) picked a fight with the Graveyard of Empires – and also invaded Iraq. Once again, it’s impossible not to wonder what they were thinking. Obviously they knew Afghanistan had never been defeated or pacified, and what they should’ve know — which the public did not — was that the cruel strongman tactics of Saddam Hussein kept Iraq from exploding into civil war.

(Click to view)

Old imperial lion sculpture in front of historical Forbidden City buildings (Getty)

While this was going on, China was converting its economy from communism to fascist capitalism. Chinese businessmen were permitted to make money and even grow rich, as long as: a) They always supported the CCP leadership, b) remained silent about the human rights atrocities going on, and c) paid the proper protection money to the CCP.

American businesses found they could reap unthinkable profits by moving their manufacturing to Chinese slave labor, and the more work the Chinese agree to take on – the more work global businesses sent them. They manufacture our antibiotics, for God’s sake. Who in the hell outsources the manufacturing of one of their most important drugs to a country where a communist party makes all final decisions — including the decision to shut down exports?

Russia wasn’t wasting any time, either. Just as Hitler seized on the German people’s collective angst over their post-WW1 treatment, Putin did the same. His message to the Russian people — and the reason he enjoys such massive approval ratings — has been, “We are Russia! We are the Motherland — the greatest people in the world. Who are these Americans and Europeans to push us around? We are worthy of respect and should be feared. We need to stand up to these pathetic foreigners.”

Well, that and the fact that he murders anyone he views as a threat.

During those years as he rallied Russians to his cause, Putin has been developing the Satan II, a hypersonic missile that travels 16,000 miles an hour, can reach the UK in three minutes, then destroy the entire island. Its speed makes too fast to be shot down by existing counter-measures. Does he really have it? Is it ready for deployment? I hope we never find out.

(Click to view)

Vladimir Putin (Russian Federation)

For twenty years we wasted our blood and treasure in Iraq and Afghanistan, and ignored the advances made by our two most obvious potential enemies. Were the Presidents during this time too busy to notice the growing danger? They are surrounded by the (supposedly) greatest geo-political advisors on earth. The greatest military minds, intelligence, and computer developers. The CIA, and the thousands of analysts and spooks whose only job is to keep tabs on Russia and China.

In addition, the government has known for at least 20 years about the trade imbalances with China, as well as their currency manipulation. They certainly should’ve had a clue that America would collapse if China decided to stop their exports. The answer to this is usually, “They wouldn’t do that because they’d starve, too.”

Since when has the CCP given a crap about human rights of their own citizens? So 300 million people starve — do we think their elites and powerful will suffer? If the CCP knew for certain 300 million dead Chinese would result in the total collapse of America, they’d probably do it in a second. They’d still have more than twice the population of the United States.

Russia is currently hurling tens of thousands of men into a Ukrainian meat grinder. Does anyone think that Putin is going to apologize and go home? And if someone in his hierarchy has him assassinated, does anyone think the new leader will announce plans for a “kinder gentler Russia?”

Finally, does anyone think the leaders of hostile nations in the Middle East are kinder and gentler folks, now that we’ve blown up a bunch of their cities? Does anyone think they missed the fact that we literally fled from Afghanistan like retreating Frenchmen, utterly humiliated by a ragtag group like the Taliban?

We’re left really with two options: First, America’s government since 1989 — from top to bottom — has been unthinkably moronic, to the point of treasonous neglect. Or second, this was done on purpose for a reason too nefarious for us to comprehend.

Could the rise of China, Russia, and Iran be a part of the New World Order or the Great Reset, which has been spoken of loudly and proudly by global leaders? Is the end game a great international truce, and the forming of a UN to govern all nations?

I have no idea. Perhaps you do.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Prioleau Alexander (Provided)

Prioleau Alexander is a freelance writer, focusing mostly on politics and non-fiction humor. He is the author of two books: ‘You Want Fries With That?’ and ‘Dispatches Along the Way.’ Both are available on Amazon. He hopes to have another title published soon, but that would require his agent actually doing his job, so it may be awhile.

