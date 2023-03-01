LIVE FEED – ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Trial: Day Twenty-Seven

SCROLL DOWN FOR UPDATES

Welcome back to our live coverage of the double homicide trial of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who stands accused of brutally murdering his family members as part of a still-unspooling web of crime, corruption and deceit.

Yesterday saw a command performance from S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson, who stepped in to handle one of the state’s most important rebuttal witnesses.

For yesterday’s live feed, click here.

The state’s rebuttal case is now closed, which means all that’s left in this trial is closing arguments, jury instructions, deliberation and … a verdict.

Prior to that, though, jurors began the day by taking a field trip to “Moselle” – the Murdaugh family’s 1,700-acre hunting property which straddles the Salkehatchie River between Hampton and Colleton counties near Islandton, S.C.

*****

SUBSCRIBE …

*****

Pool reporter Valerie Bauerlein of The Wall Street Journal won a court-administered lottery to visit Moselle on behalf of the press corps. Several of her dispatches are included in today’s live feed.

Twenty-one months ago at Moselle, Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh on June 7, 2021. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and for the last six weeks has been standing trial in Walterboro – part of the Lowcountry region of the Palmetto State which his famous family ruled like a fiefdom for more than a century.

The scion of an influential Lowcountry legal dynasty, Murdaugh once led the Palmetto State’s powerful trial lawyers’ lobby. Today, he is at the epicenter of a maze of alleged criminality known as the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

For the very latest on this case, keep it tuned to our live feed below …

THE POLLS …

From the opening gavel of this trial, we have launched two daily polls asking readers to weigh in on 1) whether they think Alex Murdaugh is guilty or not guilty of murdering his late wife, Maggie Murdaugh and, 2) whether they think he is guilty or not guilty of murdering his late son, Paul Murdaugh.

The goal of our daily polls is to track how perceptions of Murdaugh’s guilt or innocence related to the murders of his two alleged victims have evolved over the course of the trial.

As of Friday’s poll, 87 percent of respondents believed Murdaugh was guilty of killing his wife compared to roughly eight percent who said he was not guilty and four percent who said they were unsure. Those percentages were roughly identical.

Here are today’s questions …

*****

QUESTION ONE …

Loading Based on the information you have now, is Alex Murdaugh guilty or not guilty of the murder of Maggie Murdaugh? Thank you for voting You have already voted on this poll! Please select an option! Guilty

Not Guilty

Unsure

*****

QUESTION TWO …

Loading Based on the information you have now, is Alex Murdaugh guilty or not guilty of the murder of Paul Murdaugh? Thank you for voting You have already voted on this poll! Please select an option! Guilty

Not Guilty

Unsure

*****

THE FEED …

11:42 a.m. EST – A fourth dispatch from pool reporter Valerie Bauerlein of The Wall Street Journal …

At 10:31 a.m., Attorney General Alan Wilson left the property in an SUV driven by CCSO Sgt. Daniel Greene.

At 10:32 a.m., a convoy of a dozen vehicles processed out of the driveway. The vans carrying the jury were in the middle of the group of vans and SUVs. The vehicles turned left out of the driveway, instead of turning right the way we came. It is not clear whether they were headed to a second location or back to the courthouse by a different route.

At 10:34 a.m., your pool was driven to the kennel area. John Marvin Murdaugh, personal representative of Maggie Murdaugh, had requested of the sheriff’s office and of Jay Bender that the media not be granted access to the scene, or only abbreviated access, so our visit was fairly truncated. We had roughly 14 minutes to view the kennels and shed.

It is a heavy place to visit. The property has stood vacant for 20 months and the grass is high. Some items seem to be left where they fell, including a deflated football behind the kennels and a tube of sanitizing wipes in the shed. There is a yellow hose wrapped haphazardly in the spot described by Roger Dale Davis, the caretaker for the dogs. There are no animals in the kennels. There was no ATV visible and no significant remaining farming equipment that your pooler could see.

The feed room feels like a haunted place. It is roughly 10’ deep and 6’ wide, according to measurements taken by Special Agent Melinda Worley. Crime scene expert Kenneth Kinsey described Paul as standing about 5’ into the feed room when he was hit by the first shotgun blast to the chest. The doorway is off-center and on the right; there is a shelf on the left at waist high. Standing in the center of the small room, which is roughly 6’ wide, your pooler could not see to the left outside of the doorway, where Mr. Kinsey said the shooter would have been.

The concrete pad where Paul fell is within sight of the corner of the shed, where Maggie’s body was found. Maggie fell roughly 12 steps from where Paul would have fallen (12 steps for me at 5’7” and also 12 steps for Steven Gresham at 6’1”). There was no visible sign that two people had died in a violent manner in such close proximity, no blood stain or anything similar to it, either in the feed room, on the concrete pad or at the corner of the shed. The interior of the feed room appeared to be redone with newer plywood and parts had been painted. The back window remains and the bullet holes are large and cracked around the edges.

There was significant testimony about the bullet hole in the quail house. The hole is still visible and is in cardboard that appeared to be stapled to the side of the structure.

It is 11:34 a.m. and your pooler is typing from the back of the van en route to the courthouse. More to come shortly.

11:16 a.m. EST – Answers to commonly asked questions:

How long will they deliberate? It’s up to the jury.

It’s up to the jury. Sequestration? There is no decision at this time.

There is no decision at this time. Jury Questions and Request? Yes, on the record.

Yes, on the record. Will the jury have technology to view exhibits? Yes.

Yes. Attorneys presence? They will be somewhere close, but not required to be in the courtroom.

They will be somewhere close, but not required to be in the courtroom. Time of notice of verdict? The longer the deliberations, the more notice will probably be given because the attorneys and staff will be dispersed

The longer the deliberations, the more notice will probably be given because the attorneys and staff will be dispersed Weekends? Yes, they will deliberate through the weekend if necessary.

10:53 a.m. EST – Interesting …

Wow. @LawyerGriffin will deliver the closing argument on behalf of Alex Murdaugh … #MurdaughTrial — FITSNews (@fitsnews) March 1, 2023

10:33 a.m. EST – A third dispatch from pool reporter Valerie Bauerlein of The Wall Street Journal …

At 10:07 a.m., Dick Harpootlian and co-counsel Margaret Fox came down the short driveway in Mr. Harpootlian’s black Mercedes. Mr. Harpootlian said the jury is now at the house and is wrapping up their tour. Defense lawyer Jim Griffin is delivering the closing argument as soon as this afternoon and was not with his colleagues.

Your pool was informed by deputies that Attorney General Alan Wilson is here, too, escorted by Sgt. Daniel Greene. It was Sgt. Greene’s bodycam video the jury viewed at the close of the prosecution’s questioning of Mr. Murdaugh late last week.

Your pool is still staged at the foot of the driveway. The birdsong is constant and beautiful; the sky is still overcast.

The grass on the property is tall and the shrubs outside the caretaker’s cabin are bushy and overgrown. The black mailbox at the entrance to the kennels is covered in pollen and spiderwebs. There is a “no trespassing” sign tied to a post at the top of the mailbox.

It is 10:24 a.m.

10:15 a.m. EST – A second dispatch from pool reporter Valerie Bauerlein of The Wall Street Journal …

At 9:37 a.m., your pool turned on Moselle Road. We could see the truck carrying Ms. Hill and Ms. Harris ahead of us, but the jury was out of view as we travelled the last several miles to Moselle itself.

Colleton County is vast, one of the largest counties by square miles in the state. It is roughly the size of sprawling Horry County in square mileage with a fraction of the population. The jurors heard testimony that even though the 911 call came in at 10:06 p.m., it took until 10:22 p.m. for the first deputy to arrive on the scene. The vastness of the place and the remoteness of Moselle really hits home on the drive. Your pool can go a mile or more without seeing a home.

At 9:41 a.m., your pool turned into the kennel entrance at Moselle. There were at least 6 vehicles on the far side of Moselle Road with journalists taking pictures and videos. So the road is not blocked in the manner we had been told to expect though there are deputies guarding the entrance.

Your pool van pulled briefly up the short drive to the kennels and did a quick circle around the kennel area and shed before coming back to wait at the foot of the driveway on Moselle Road. The jury preceded us by several minutes. We had a few seconds to view them as they walked the narrow path between the kennels and the shed. One juror was standing in the feed room door, glancing up at the doorway that has been the subject of so much wrenching testimony. Judge Newman was with them, standing still, looking down. He was in street clothes. Some of the deputies on watch while the jurors tour are some of the key witnesses in the case, including CCSO Detective Laura Rutland, who sat in on Alex Murdaugh’s first interview with SLED investigator David Owen in the early hours of June 8. They were parked that night in SLED Special Agent Owen’s SUV to get out of the rain.

It is overcast now and the air feels heavy. Your pool can hear birds singing and is writing this dispatch from the tailgate of a sheriff’s office pickup truck parked at the foot of the kennel driveway. Your pool is about 100 yards from the green caretaker’s cottage where Buster testified he had lived with friends over the years. There is a light breeze. Reporter Arthur Cerf of Paris just drove by slowly. He has been a fixture in the courtroom. Reporter Thad Moore of The Post and Courier is among the journalists on the far side of Moselle Road.

It is 9:52 a.m.

Valerie Bauerlein, Will Folks and Jenn Wood

9:43 a.m. EST – The first pool update from Valerie Bauerlein of The Wall Street Journal …

Your pool consists of Steven Whitaker, photojournalist for Court TV; Andrew Whitaker, photographer with The Post and Courier, and me, Valerie Bauerlein of The Wall Street Journal.

Our names were chosen by lot on Tuesday by Jay Bender, press liaison for the trial.

I wanted to send a quick note about logistics. I will file reports as possible based on connectivity and how the morning plays out. I plan to file the most fulsome and final report an hour after we return to the courthouse.

The 12 jurors and 2 alternates assembled at the Colleton County Courthouse at 9 a.m. and loaded into three transport vans in the secured and gated area behind the courthouse. The windows were blocked to keep anyone from looking in. The vans left the courthouse at 9:10 a.m.

Behind the jury was a phalanx of security vehicles and court personnel. Judge Clifton Newman rode in a pickup truck driven by Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jason Chapman. You may remember Capt. Chapman from the first full day of testimony; he was the lead local officer the night of June 7, 2021, at Moselle. He testified about Alex Murdaugh’s demeanor and the challenges of securing a scene in rainy conditions.

Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill and Court Reporter Elizabeth Harris followed the judge in a truck driven by Mike Atwood, who has led courthouse security for the duration of the trial. It was Mr. Atwood who told the judge about the bomb threat mid-trial.

It is a beautiful morning, sunny and warm. We are told the ground will be wet when we arrive and the warm weather is prone to bringing out snakes, though I *think* snakes come out in the evening. Unlike Tuesday’s witness Ronnie Crosby, who testified that he is an expert on wild hogs, your pool is a city mouse and not overly familiar with local wildlife habits.

The logistics are: the jury will be taken through the kennel entrance and have a total of 30 minutes to view the property. They will spend the bulk of their time at the kennels and the shed where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were killed. Towards the end of the visit, the jury will be taken to the main house for a view of the exterior. They will not go inside.

During the jury view, your pool will be staged on Moselle Road. The sheriff’s office will have the road blocked for security. It is not clear how much we will be able to see of the jury as they tour. Once the jury leaves Moselle, we will have 30 minutes to tour the property and like them, be taken up for a quick view of the exterior of the main house.

After leaving the courthouse, your pool took Sniders Highway past the Hampton Inn, which has been the unofficial headquarters for the press and the prosecution. We expect it will take about 30 minutes to travel the 22 miles to Moselle. The highway is flanked by pine trees and occasional houses almost as soon as you cross west over I-95. A haze descended as we traveled west alongside swampland and occasional homes on Highway 63, though it is not clear whether it is a controlled burn.

It is 9:33 a.m.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

