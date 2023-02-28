LIVE FEED – ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Trial: Day Twenty-Six

SCROLL DOWN FOR UPDATES

The defense officially rested its case Monday in the double homicide trial of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who stands accused of brutally murdering his family members as part of a still-unspooling web of crime, corruption and deceit.

And while the case put forward by Murdaugh’s attorneys finished strong, it remains to be seen whether it will create sufficient reasonable doubt among jurors following the resting of the state’s case ten days ago – or the absolute evisceration lead prosecutor Creighton Waters put on Murdaugh when he ill-advisedly took the stand in his own defense.

Most jury watchers believe the twelve Colleton County residents tasked with determining Murdaugh’s fate believe him to be guilty – and will find him as such once the case is in their hands. Others feel the state has not met the threshold in this case – which relies extensively on circumstantial evidence.

When will jurors begin their deliberations? Possibly as soon as this week …

Prior to that, prosecutors will call anywhere between four and five rebuttal witnesses on Tuesday – seeking to refute key components of the defense’s case. At some point on Wednesday, jurors are expected to take a field trip to “Moselle” – the Murdaugh family’s 1,700-acre hunting property which straddles the Salkehatchie River between Hampton and Colleton counties near Islandton, S.C.

At that location, Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh on June 7, 2021. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and for the last six weeks has been standing trial in Walterboro – part of the Lowcountry region of the Palmetto State which his famous family ruled like a fiefdom for more than a century.

The scion of an influential Lowcountry legal dynasty, Murdaugh once led the Palmetto State’s powerful trial lawyers’ lobby. Today, he is at the epicenter of a maze of alleged criminality known as the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

After the Moselle field trip, jurors are expected to hear closing arguments and receive their instructions for deliberation from S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman.

Be sure to follow our live feed below for the latest twists and turns in that saga …

THE POLLS …

From the opening gavel of this trial, we have launched two daily polls asking readers to weigh in on 1) whether they think Alex Murdaugh is guilty or not guilty of murdering his late wife, Maggie Murdaugh and, 2) whether they think he is guilty or not guilty of murdering his late son, Paul Murdaugh.

The goal of our daily polls is to track how perceptions of Murdaugh’s guilt or innocence related to the murders of his two alleged victims have evolved over the course of the trial.

As of Friday’s poll, 86 percent of respondents believed Murdaugh was guilty of killing his wife compared to roughly seven percent who said he was not guilty and five percent who said they were unsure. Meanwhile, 87 percent believe Murdaugh killed his son compared to seven percent who said he was not guilty and four percent who said they were unsure.

Here are today’s questions …

QUESTION ONE …

Based on the information you have now, is Alex Murdaugh guilty or not guilty of the murder of Maggie Murdaugh?

Not Guilty

Unsure

QUESTION TWO …

Based on the information you have now, is Alex Murdaugh guilty or not guilty of the murder of Paul Murdaugh?

Not Guilty

Unsure

LIVE FEED …

8:10 a.m. EST – Another big question I have regarding the rebuttal case is this: Will prosecutors introduce jurors to the concept of the ‘family annihilator,’ a criminal profile which many believe is a match for Alex Murdaugh. Creighton Waters referenced this profile during his cross-examination of Murdaugh – asking him directly whether he had heard of it – and then whether he believed he was a family annihilator. Will we see this enter the rebuttal case today … (Will Folks).

8:00 a.m. EST – As I have noted on several occasions in our prior coverage, prosecutors pulled a major punch in making their case – and in cross-examining Alex Murdaugh last week. I’m referring, of course, to the defense’s core narrative of Murdaugh as being a devoted husband. Will they shred this narrative during their rebuttal case? (Will Folks).

7:56 a.m. EST – Yesterday as I was leaving the courtroom, lead prosecutor Creighton Waters was huddled with multiple attorneys from the Parker law firm. I asked my prosecutorial sources what this was about but did not get a definitive reply – only that there was a meeting amongst the state’s lawyers last night regarding the conversation. Will keep working my sources today in the hopes of figuring out what was being discussed … (Will Folks).

